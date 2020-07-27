This feature will be in video form, with a quick interview of the brewer talking about one particular beer, the style, the name, and the taste and anything else they want to add.
Austin Ferguson co-founder for Broken Arrow Brewing, 333 W. Dallas St ., Broken Arrow discusses ‘d'Wit Schrute’ an traditional Belgian witbier spiced with orange peel and coriander, at 5.5% ABV available around at their taproom.
Dead Armadillo's Himbeere Herbeere
American Solera's Western Vibes
Marshall Brewing's Grand Lake Light Ale
Cabin Boys Brewery's Prost King Pils
Nothing's Left Brewing's Salted Watermelon Crusher
Eerie Abbey Ales' The Confessional
Area breweries and beyond
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
Featured Scene Video: What the Ale: Pryor's Fat Toad Brewing Co. moving to a new location in the MidAmerica Industrial Park
Tom joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after being an intern and graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. He lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. He is married to Karen Gilbert and has three grown children.