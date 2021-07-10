Watch Now: What the Ale: FC Tulsa's beer naming contest winner

What the Ale: FC Tulsa fans name Cabin Boys Brewery's brew
Food on the Move's Taylor Hanson announced the winner of the "name that beer" contest for Cabin Boys Brewery's beer for FC Tulsa soccer team at a happy hour at Cabin Boys Brewery, 1717 E Seventh St. on Friday.
FC Tulsa and Cabin Boys Brewery have whittled down over 100 names, submitted by fans across Oklahoma for the new FC Tulsa Cerveza, down to one.
2) FC Tulsa Cerveza Dorada
3) FC Tulsa #ForTulsa Cerveza
The winner went to FC Tulsa 918 Cerveza.
The beer will be available at FC Tulsa's home games and Cabin Boys Brewery's taproom, 1717 E Seventh St.
Plans are in the works for canning and more distribution.
What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Cabin Boys FC Tulsa cerveza
Photos: Sights from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees”
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
First Draft
A scene from the Tulsa Press Club’s 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, “Taps & Tees,” at LaFortune Park Golf Course on June 17, 2021.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
