Watch now: What the Ale: American Solera's SOBO location to close

It is time to say so long to SOBO. SOBO, 108 E. 18th St., is American Solera's little brewery at 18th Street and Boston Avenue. SOBO opened about two years ago and their lease has expired. They plan on closing up sometime after Halloween.

"This was our main location for a few years, as we operated out of West Tulsa," said Andi Meeks, events and membership coordinator for American Solera. "Just being here in the neighborhood and at the top of 18th and Boston really attracted a lot of people in the community and started reviving this corner."

The SOBO location is family-friendly with lots of outside seating and visiting food trucks. Kids especially liked watching Tulsa Fire Station 5 next door as the firefighters  went on calls or were washing their fire trucks.

The location is close to Veterans Park where the Tulsa Athletics soccer team played and they would go by SOBO for an after-game beverage. They have hosted numerous events at the location.

A farewell celebration is planned Oct. 14-18 with events on each day. For info on the events check https://tinyurl.com/y6qskfub

"Just being at the top of 18th and Boston gave us the opportunity to be a focal point of some of the runs that we've had here in town and being able to cheer on people from this spot. Also being right on the trail to the Gathering Place was kind of integral and helping create a family spot here and being able to just walk right up the trail to park," Meeks said.

This isn't the only facility for American Solera. They recently opened their main brewery at the corner of Sixth Street and Utica Avenue in the brewery district next to Cabin Boys and Marshall Brewing Co.

Tom Gilbert

918-581-8349

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

Twitter:@tngtulsa

