Watch Now: Marshall Brewing and PGA of America team up for Southern Hills beer

Tulsa’s Marshall Brewing Co. will be brewing the official beer for this year’s KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship being held at Southern Hills Country Club on May 25-30.

The PGA came through Tulsa to do some media events and stopped by Marshall Brewing to have lunch and enjoy a pint or two of the championship beer. The PGA of America has relationships with many corporations, but it also partners with local businesses. Jim Richerson, president of the PGA of America, explained the relationship.

“We’ve got a lot of different relationships, a lot of different corporate partnerships, but we always want to make sure that we’re connected to and give back to the community as well. So this is a great tie-in with Marshall being a family-owned brewery with their connections to Tulsa and how they linked to the community. I know that they’ve got a lot of friends that are members of Southern Hills and they do a lot in the community that people from Southern Hills are involved with. So it seemed like a natural fit,” he said.

Beer and golf do go hand in hand, and when you team up with a local beer company, it drives the point home that you are helping a local company and the local economy.