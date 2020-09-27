Watch now: A short trip to Duncan is worth it for the beer, food, shopping

“We wanted to control our destiny and every part of the brewery. We wanted to make the beer that we wanted to drink. We wanted the atmosphere that we wanted that we felt was right. So it was really important to us that we be the only interest in the company. We didn’t want to take outside interests,” Kochendorfer said.

The city of Duncan was all for the brewery start-up.

“We didn’t necessarily know if the market was ready for it. Craft beer has just been growing in Oklahoma. We knew that we would have to educate people and we’d have to kind of build the craft market here in this town and this area,” he said.

The brewery was built from the ground up using ideas from Cripps and Kochendorfer and what they had experienced in all their travels to other breweries and taprooms. A large bar with loads of taps, lots of tables and memorabilia from Cripps’ years of travels around the world hang on the walls and his two pinball machines sit next to the wall.

Outside there is a covered, heated patio with windows to the brewhouse and an outside bar. There is tetherball, fire pits and a stage for entertainment. Also, a food truck is serving up food. Just about everything you need for a relaxing time. Kids of all ages enjoying themselves.