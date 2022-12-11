Warm up with this green chile cheese dip

Christmas dinner may be filled with traditional holiday dishes, but you can get creative with the menu for your casual holiday parties.

Here is a delicious dip that will make a great addition to your holiday gathering.

Add some diced tomatoes on top and you have a red and green dish that fits right in with the theme.

Green Chile Cheese Dip

4 large green chili peppers (Hatch, poblano or Anaheim. Or try a combination.)

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, room temperature

2 cups Monterey Jack cheese, grated (divided use)

1. Preheat the broiler. Wash and dry the chili peppers and place them on a baking sheet under the broiler. Blacken the skins, turning them with tongs to cook all sides of the chilies. Once the chilies are fully blackened, move them to a medium bowl and cover with plastic wrap. After 5 minutes, remove the plastic wrap and let the chilies cool enough to handle.

2. Use a paring knife to cut the chilies in half. Gently remove the seeds, stems and blackened skins, rinsing in water if needed to get extra seeds and blackened pieces off of the roasted chilies. Chop the chilies into ½-inch pieces.

3. In a medium bowl, stir together the cream cheese, 1½ cups of the Monterey Jack cheese and the green chilies. Press the mixture into a 9-inch skillet or baking dish and sprinkle with the remaining ½ cup of cheese.

4. Cover dish with foil and cook at 400 degrees until bubbly, about 15 minutes. Then, broil the dip until it begins to brown, for about 5 minutes. Serve warm. Optional, garnish with tomatoes or bacon bits.

— Adapted from sheknows.com

Featured video: