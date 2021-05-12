Wanda J's Next Generation, Stutts House of Bar-B-Que receive $40,000 grants

“For generations, our nation’s oldest and most historic small restaurants have been safe spaces for customers to share meals, ideas, and their culture,” American Express president of merchant services Colleen Taylor said in a statement. “They are at the heart of our neighborhoods, serve our communities and help advance cultural and social change for those who live there.

“Many have stood the test of time, but the pandemic has tested them in ways they could have never imagined. The ‘Backing Historic Small Restaurants’ program will help preserve these spaces not only for their legacy but also for their earned place in our nation’s future.”

Wanda J’s has maintained a presence on Tulsa’s north side since the ’70s, and the family’s third generation runs the Greenwood location, which offers home-style comfort food in a historic setting.

“I’m from the old school,” Armstrong said. “I go way back and I remember Greenwood when it was revitalized. ... That’s one reason why I opened the store down there, because I wanted it to be part of trying to revitalize (the area). Just being part of the community and putting input into the community is what I’ve always been about.”