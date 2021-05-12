Wanda J's Next Generation, Stutts House of Bar-B-Que receive $40,000 grants

When her Next Generation restaurant was nominated for a five-figure grant, Wanda J. Armstrong wasn’t optimistic about the possibility.
“I didn’t think that it was going to come to fruition,” Armstrong said. “I really didn’t because ... they were considering so many people and this is a big world, a big United States.”
Wanda J’s, located in the Greenwood District, was announced Wednesday morning as one of 25 historic and culturally significant restaurants selected by American Express and the National Trust for Historic Preservation for $40,000 grants to help navigate the effects of the pandemic and pave the way to economic recovery.
“I’ve never gotten a grant before,” Armstrong said. “It was really exciting and really encouraging. … To be picked out of all of the people and all of the restaurants in the United States, that’s really awesome.”
Another Tulsa staple, Stutts House of Bar-B-Que at Apache and Lewis, also will receive a $40,000 grant. Owner Almead Stutts has been a pillar of the community for five decades, and the restaurant has delivered free meals to veterans on Memorial Day and neighbors in need on Christmas.
That’s why the grant program was started, to reward those smaller, local spots that serve a purpose in their area and would be missed in a lot of ways if they didn’t survive the pandemic. The focus was put on restaurants owned by underrepresented groups that have been disproportionally impacted.
“For generations, our nation’s oldest and most historic small restaurants have been safe spaces for customers to share meals, ideas, and their culture,” American Express president of merchant services Colleen Taylor said in a statement. “They are at the heart of our neighborhoods, serve our communities and help advance cultural and social change for those who live there.
“Many have stood the test of time, but the pandemic has tested them in ways they could have never imagined. The ‘Backing Historic Small Restaurants’ program will help preserve these spaces not only for their legacy but also for their earned place in our nation’s future.”
Wanda J’s has maintained a presence on Tulsa’s north side since the ’70s, and the family’s third generation runs the Greenwood location, which offers home-style comfort food in a historic setting.
“I’m from the old school,” Armstrong said. “I go way back and I remember Greenwood when it was revitalized. ... That’s one reason why I opened the store down there, because I wanted it to be part of trying to revitalize (the area). Just being part of the community and putting input into the community is what I’ve always been about.”
The $40,000 grant for Wanda J’s will likely be used on improving and upgrading the restaurant’s physical space. As part of the grant program, American Express’ partners will also provide support that includes up to $5,000 on products and services from AT&T Business and Dell Technologies.
According to the National Restaurant Association, more than 110,000 restaurants across the country permanently closed from the start of the pandemic through December. Wanda J’s weathered it well, relying on carryout customers to stay afloat.
“We learned to cope a long time ago,” Armstrong said. “Forty-seven years of being in the business, you just go with the flow. Whatever you’re given, you just try to make the best of it. It’s been really challenging, but we managed to keep the doors open.”