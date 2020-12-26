Unwind from the stress of holiday cooking with MIO recipes

The usual stresses of the holiday season were intensified with the current pandemic, and traditions of all sorts were upended.

Now that the big day is safely behind us, it’s time to unwind.

There is always something comforting about the tradition of waking up on a winter’s morning to the smell of breakfast being prepared.

This month, the Made In Oklahoma Coalition presents two recipes that will help to streamline one’s meals and treats by using ingredients from MIO Coalition members to create dishes that are quick to assemble and a treat to enjoy.

For information on MIO Coalition members and the products they offer, visit miocoalition.com.

Jam crescent rolls

Assorted jams or preserves from MIO Coalition members, such as Suan’s, Gina’s Gourmet Pantry, Garden Club or Southern Roots Sisters

1 tube refrigerated crescent roll dough

For glaze:

¼ cup powdered sugar

2 teaspoons Braum’s milk

½ teaspoon Griffin’s vanilla