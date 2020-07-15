The annual Girl Scouts cookie sale season ended eight days early due to COVID-19 and left roughly 12,000 boxes of unsold cookies.
So to sell these cookies and help raise funds, the Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma (GSEOK) will host a two-day, drive-through cookie sale at two locations.
The sale will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 17-18, at KingsPointe Village, 61st Street and Yale Avenue, and the Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma Hardesty Leadership Center, 4810 S. 129th East Ave.
The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the primary building block for the Financial Literacy curriculum where participating girls learn critical skills, including goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics. Each year while the girls are learning, they are earning cookie program credit, which can be used to enroll in camp sessions and activities, as well as earn money for their troop.
“With so many families being affected by COVID, we know the financial impact and assistance for the girls and their families will increase,” said Celeste Franklin, director of product programs for Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma. “Our troops are like family, and we want to ensure all girls are able to participate and continue to be involved without financial constraint.”
Council employees will be wearing PPE masks and gloves and will take drive-through orders on site.
The cookies will all be sold for $5 per box while supplies last. Cookie flavors include Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-Si-Dos, Trefoils, Lemon-Ups, Girl Scout S’mores and Toffee-tastic. Supporters can pay with cash, check or credit card.