Tulsa Transit offers free one-day route to Tulsa Farmers Market, grocery stores

Tulsa Transit is partnering with the Tulsa Farmers Market to offer a free one-day route to riders Saturday, Oct. 10.

The route to the farmers market at 1 S. Lewis Ave. will run from 7-11 a.m. Saturday and will serve riders in Turley and north Tulsa. The bus route will run from 65th/Quaker to 66th/Lewis, then 36th Street across to MLK Boulevard on to Pine then to Lewis and finish at 15th Street.

A temporary bus stop will be set up in front of the entrance to the farmers market and another in front of Circle Cinema. There will be an A-frame display with posters highlighting the Tulsa Transit Farmers Shuttle pick up and drop off.

A Tulsa Transit table will be set up at the farmers market, and all riders who ride the bus can stop by and receive a free tote bag. Attendees also can learn about the new GoPass mobile payment app.