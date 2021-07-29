Try easy summer recipes using Made in Oklahoma ingredients

The “dog days” of summer may be upon us, which means that the thought of standing over a hot stove to put together dinner may not carry much appeal, no matter how hungry you and your family and friends might be.

To that end, the Made in Oklahoma Coalition would like to offer a couple of suggestions that will allow you to satisfy summer appetites with a minimum of fuss — all while helping support Oklahoma culinary businesses.

Hot dogs have long been a part of Fourth of July celebrations, but they are popular just about any time of year, especially when augmented with a healthy helping of chili. This recipe makes use of a wide range of Oklahoma ingredients, from the dogs themselves to the condiments.

Cold watermelon is always a welcome summer treat, but why not make it even cooler by turning it into a sorbet? It’s a frozen concoction that comes together quickly with just a few ingredients.

For more information of MIO Coalition member and the products they offer: miocoalition.com.

Classic Chili Dogs

Chili Ingredients:

1 small white onion, chopped

3 pounds ground sirloin