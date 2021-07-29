Try easy summer recipes using Made in Oklahoma ingredients

The “dog days” of summer may be upon us, which means that the thought of standing over a hot stove to put together dinner may not carry much appeal, no matter how hungry you and your family and friends might be.
To that end, the Made in Oklahoma Coalition would like to offer a couple of suggestions that will allow you to satisfy summer appetites with a minimum of fuss — all while helping support Oklahoma culinary businesses.
Hot dogs have long been a part of Fourth of July celebrations, but they are popular just about any time of year, especially when augmented with a healthy helping of chili. This recipe makes use of a wide range of Oklahoma ingredients, from the dogs themselves to the condiments.
Cold watermelon is always a welcome summer treat, but why not make it even cooler by turning it into a sorbet? It’s a frozen concoction that comes together quickly with just a few ingredients.
For more information of MIO Coalition member and the products they offer: miocoalition.com.
Classic Chili Dogs
Chili Ingredients:
1 small white onion, chopped
3 pounds ground sirloin
1 (4-ounce) package Ben Jack Larado’s Chuckwagon Chili Seasoning Mix
1 (12-ounce) bottle Ben Jack Larado’s 1781 Original Red tomato juice
1 (15-ounce) can whole tomatoes (juice included)
Chili directions:
1. Add one-half cup of water to a hot soup pot. Add onion, cooking 10 minutes. Add meat and cook without stirring too much. Just before the meat is completely done, add chili seasoning and stir. Add 1781 Original Red, tomatoes and a quarter-cup water. Stir gently. Bring to a low simmer, cooking for 15 minutes. Add three-quarters cup of water and simmer slowly for about 1 hour.
2. Turn the heat off and let the chili sit for a few minutes. Use a shallow spoon to remove any liquid fat. Stir 5-6 times, let sit a few minutes more and remove any additional fat that accumulates.
Hot Dog Ingredients:
1 package Schwab’s Premium Hot Dogs
1 package Braum’s Hot Dog Buns
Braum’s Sour Cream
Sweet Spirits Foods Sweet Jalapeno Peppers
1. Grill hot dogs on an outdoor grill or boil until plump and centers are warmed through.
2. Place hot dogs in buns and top with chili. Add toppings as desired.
Easy Watermelon Sorbet
2 cups cubed Triple S Farms watermelon
2 tablespoons Roark Acres Honey
1/2 lime, juiced
1. Place cubed watermelon pieces on a lined baking sheet in the freezer for at least 6 hours. The watermelon should be completely frozen.
2. Place watermelon in the bowl of a food processor. Add honey and lime juice. Pulse the watermelon, three to four brief pulses at a time, until a sorbet texture is achieved. Scrape down the sides of the bowl occasionally to make sure all is combined.
