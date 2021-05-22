True grit: Humble, hearty polenta is an Italian jack-of-all-trades

When it comes to variety and versatility in Italian cuisine, pasta is king. But there’s a lesser-known Italian cousin that’s equally delicious and just as versatile.
Polenta, a hearty dish consisting of cornmeal cooked in water, stock or milk, originated among working-class families in northern Italy, particularly in the Piedmont and Lombardy regions, and has long been a staple of northern Italian cuisine. A somewhat underrepresented culinary jack-of-all-trades, humble polenta’s popularity is gaining, as it is finds its way onto more fine-dining menus as a tasty accompaniment or luxurious main dish.
At Prossimo Ristorante in Tulsa, chef Scott VanTuyl serves polenta as a creamy base topped with savory meatballs, a rich tomato-based sauce and freshly grated cheese. VanTuyl’s traditional take on polenta is just one of many delicious ways the dish can be served.
Polenta also can be enjoyed as a thick porridge topped with butter and cheese; served alongside a hearty ragu or meat sauce; eaten as a hot cereal with milk, fruit and maple syrup; or chilled, cut into slices and baked, grilled or fried.
Want a kid-friendly appetizer? Try cutting chilled polenta into slices, bake them and serve like French fries with marinara sauce for dipping.
For at-home cooks, here are two polenta recipes — one sweet and one savory — worthy of a place in the recipe box.
For a savory polenta dish, this traditional version of polenta comes from the recipe files of Mary Elizabeth Bidasio, a longtime Tulsa resident and founding member of the Italian-American Club of Tulsa, who passed away in 2018. A first-generation Italian-American, Bidasio was born in Illinois to parents who immigrated to the United States from northern Italy’s Piedmont region, where polenta is featured heavily in local cuisine.
Bidasio’s polenta recipe features a simple cornmeal base layered lasagna-style with a rich, Torinese meat-and-vegetable sauce accented with herbs and white wine. The polenta base also can be refrigerated overnight in a casserole, cut into squares, fried in olive oil or butter and served with marinara sauce, sautéed mushrooms or grated Parmesan cheese.
The cake recipe comes courtesy of Mary Ann Esposito, host of the long-running hit PBS series “Ciao Italia.” Featured in Esposito’s “Ciao Italia: My Lifelong Food Adventures in Italy” ($39.95, Ciao Italia), the recipe offers a sweet take on polenta and is known as dolce varese or amor polenta in the Varese province of northern Italy’s Lombardy region.
It is baked in a fluted Moravian pan, also known as a rehrücken pan or almond cake pan, which can be purchased at specialty cookware shops and through online retailers such as www.cookshopplus.com and Amazon.com.
Mary Bidasio’s Layered Meat and Polenta
2½ cups Torinese meat sauce (see instructions below)
2 cups water
¾ cup yellow cornmeal
¾ cup cold water
½ teaspoon salt
1 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2. Heat meat sauce. Cover and keep warm. In a saucepan, bring 2 cups of water to a rolling boil. Meanwhile, combine cornmeal, ¾ cup cold water and salt.
3. Slowly pour the cornmeal mixture into boiling water, stirring constantly. Return just to boiling and reduce heat to low. Cook, uncovered, until thick, stirring often.
4. Pour half of the cornmeal into a square pan spread with half of the meat sauce and sprinkle with half of the cheese. Repeat layers. Bake uncovered in 350-degree oven about 25 minutes. Let stand five minutes before serving.
Torinese Meat Sauce
¼ cup finely chopped bacon or salt pork
1 pound ground beef
½ pound ground veal or pork
1 28-ounce can tomatoes, cut up and liquid reserved
1 cup chopped onion
¼ cup chopped carrot
¼ cup chopped celery
¼ cup chopped Italian parsley
¼ cup tomato paste
½ teaspoon instant chicken bouillon granules
⅛ teaspoon nutmeg
½ cup dry white wine
½ teaspoon basil
½ teaspoon oregano
1 teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
¼ cup water
1. In a large saucepan or Dutch oven, cook bacon or salt pork until crisp. Add ground beef and ground veal or ground pork. Cook until meat is brown. Drain off fat.
2. Add undrained chopped tomatoes and remainder of the vegetables, tomato paste, white wine and spices. Stir in the salt, pepper and water. Bring to boiling then reduce the heat. Simmer gently, uncovered, for about one hour, stirring occasionally. Serve this meat sauce with polenta or pasta.
Amor Polenta Cake
This polenta cake is from the province of Varese in the region of Lombardia and is often called Dolce Varese or Amor Polenta. Originally made with coarse cornmeal and other cereal grains, it was considered a humble cake. It is traditionally made in a Moravian pan. It can also be made in a round 9 -inch cake pan or in a loaf pan.
Makes one 10x4x2-inch cake in a Moravian pan
1 stick unsalted butter, softened
½ cup sugar
2 large eggs, at room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
¾ cup unbleached all-purpose flour
¾ cup almond flour
¾ cup yellow cornmeal
½ teaspoon salt
1½ teaspoons baking powder
Confectioner’s sugar to sprinkle
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2. In a bowl, cream the butter and sugar together with a handheld or stand mixer until light colored and fluffy. Beat in the eggs, one at a time. Beat in vanilla. Set aside.
3. In another bowl, stir together the flour, almond flour, cornmeal, salt and baking powder; add to egg mixture and blend until well combined. Pour into well buttered and cornmeal-dusted pan. Bake 35-40 minutes until golden brown; cool. Unmold and dust heavily with confectioner’s sugar.
Recipe from CIAO ITALIA (MY LIFELONG FOOD ADVENTURES IN ITALY) by Mary Ann Esposito. www.ciaoitalia.com
