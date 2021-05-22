True grit: Humble, hearty polenta is an Italian jack-of-all-trades

When it comes to variety and versatility in Italian cuisine, pasta is king. But there’s a lesser-known Italian cousin that’s equally delicious and just as versatile.

Polenta, a hearty dish consisting of cornmeal cooked in water, stock or milk, originated among working-class families in northern Italy, particularly in the Piedmont and Lombardy regions, and has long been a staple of northern Italian cuisine. A somewhat underrepresented culinary jack-of-all-trades, humble polenta’s popularity is gaining, as it is finds its way onto more fine-dining menus as a tasty accompaniment or luxurious main dish.

At Prossimo Ristorante in Tulsa, chef Scott VanTuyl serves polenta as a creamy base topped with savory meatballs, a rich tomato-based sauce and freshly grated cheese. VanTuyl’s traditional take on polenta is just one of many delicious ways the dish can be served.

Polenta also can be enjoyed as a thick porridge topped with butter and cheese; served alongside a hearty ragu or meat sauce; eaten as a hot cereal with milk, fruit and maple syrup; or chilled, cut into slices and baked, grilled or fried.

Want a kid-friendly appetizer? Try cutting chilled polenta into slices, bake them and serve like French fries with marinara sauce for dipping.