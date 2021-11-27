Time is running out to enter our 2021 Christmas cookie contest

It just wouldn’t be the holidays without cookies.
And part of the fun of making Christmas cookies is swapping recipes with friends.
Think you have a recipe worth sharing? Saturday, November 27 is the last day to send it to us for a chance at the grand prize.
Send it by by email to scene@tulsaworld.com.
We’ll choose a selection of the best recipes and stories and publish the winning submissions each day in the newspaper and online for our 12 Days of Cookies contest.
