Three creative takes on hot dogs to give you a hot-diggity Fourth

Whether grilling out or dining out, Siegi’s Sausage Factory, 8104 S. Sheridan, is the place to score delicious frankfurters, hot links, bratwurst, and other sausages. siegis.com, 918-492-8988

Chicago dogs are one of the most popular styles across the nation, and the best place in town to find a Chicago-style dog is undoubtedly Savastano’s Pizzeria, 8211 E. Regal Blvd. Loaded with pickles, sport peppers, tomato, mustard and the traditional neon green relish, this ode to the Windy City is spot-on. savastanospizzeria.com, 918-369-9387

Tulsa’s German-inspired beer hall, Fassler Hall at 304 S. Elgin Ave., features homemade sausages, German beer and an expansive beer garden. Choose from brats, wursts, lamb sausages, or falafel dogs, among other menu items, most definitely paired with duck fat fries with smoked gouda cheese sauce and a stein of beer. fasslerhall.com, 918-576-7898

If you’re on the go, The Dog House food truck is the place to search out for creative takes on, obviously, hot dogs. Whether you like your dog dressed classically in mustard or topped Chong-style with peanut butter, cream cheese, Sriracha and pickle, this colorful truck is sure to inspire a new favorite. doghousetulsa.com, visit website for current location