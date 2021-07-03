 Skip to main content
Three creative takes on hot dogs to give you a hot-diggity Fourth
Three creative takes on hot dogs to give you a hot-diggity Fourth

  • Updated
Nothing says “Fourth of July weekend” like fireworks, pool parties and hot dogs. Celebrate the fact that we can actually have pool parties this year with some creative takes on good ol’ hot dogs.

Hot dogs are one of the most versatile foods. They can be grilled, boiled, microwaved, roasted over a campfire on a stick, or like my mom, Micheal, used to do, sliced cold into a chef salad.

If you’re just too hot to grill, head out to one of Tulsa’s favorite hot dog spots – I’ve shared a few of my favorites below.

Philly-Style Cheesy Dogs

Makes 4

No steak is required in this take on a classic Philly cheesesteak. Instead, top a hot dog with sauteed onions and peppers and a hearty drizzle of cheese sauce.

4 bun-length hot dogs or bratwurst

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 white onion, sliced

1 green bell pepper, seeded and sliced

1 red bell pepper, seeded and sliced

4 hot dog or bratwurst buns

Cheez-whiz or other cheese sauce

1. Heat oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and peppers and cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender and blackened in places, 10 to 12 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, heat a grill or grill pan to medium-high heat. Cook hot dogs, turning them frequently, until cooked through and grill marks appear, 5 to 10 minutes.

3. Serve hot dogs in buns, topped with onions and peppers, and a hearty drizzle of cheese sauce.

Nacho Dogs

Makes 4

Bring a bit of Tex-Mex to your next cookout with these nacho-inspired dogs.

4 hot dogs

1 can refried beans, warmed

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Sliced jalapeno peppers or pickled jalapenos, optional

Finely chopped onion or salsa, for serving, optional

1. Heat a grill or grill pan to medium-high heat. Cook hot dogs, turning them frequently, until cooked through and grill marks appear, 5 to 10 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, toast buns until golden. Smear a layer of beans over the cut sides of the bun. Top with a grilled hot dog, half a cup grated cheese and a few jalapeno slices.

3. Toast, broil or set the hot dogs on an upper shelf in your grill until the cheese melts. Serve, topped with onion or salsa if desired.

Mexican Street Corn Dogs

Makes 4

Hot dogs and corn on the cob are two of our favorite summer foods and are paired together in this take on Mexican street corn.

2 ears corn, shucked

Olive oil, for brushing corn

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 hot dogs

Mayonnaise

4 buns

¾ cup grated cotija cheese

½ cup chopped cilantro

1 jalapeno pepper, thinly sliced

1. Heat a grill or grill pan to medium-high heat. Brush the ears of corn with olive oil and season them with salt and pepper. Add to the grill along with the hot dogs.

2. Cook, rotating corn and hot dogs occasionally, until charred and cooked, 7 to 10 minutes.

3. Using a sharp knife, carefully cut kernels off corn cobs and combine in a bowl with cheese and cilantro. Smear mayonnaise on buns, top with hot dogs, corn mixture and slices of jalapeno pepper.

Favorite spots to grab a hot dog in Tulsa:

Whether grilling out or dining out, Siegi’s Sausage Factory, 8104 S. Sheridan, is the place to score delicious frankfurters, hot links, bratwurst, and other sausages. siegis.com, 918-492-8988

Chicago dogs are one of the most popular styles across the nation, and the best place in town to find a Chicago-style dog is undoubtedly Savastano’s Pizzeria, 8211 E. Regal Blvd. Loaded with pickles, sport peppers, tomato, mustard and the traditional neon green relish, this ode to the Windy City is spot-on. savastanospizzeria.com, 918-369-9387

Tulsa’s German-inspired beer hall, Fassler Hall at 304 S. Elgin Ave., features homemade sausages, German beer and an expansive beer garden. Choose from brats, wursts, lamb sausages, or falafel dogs, among other menu items, most definitely paired with duck fat fries with smoked gouda cheese sauce and a stein of beer. fasslerhall.com, 918-576-7898

If you’re on the go, The Dog House food truck is the place to search out for creative takes on, obviously, hot dogs. Whether you like your dog dressed classically in mustard or topped Chong-style with peanut butter, cream cheese, Sriracha and pickle, this colorful truck is sure to inspire a new favorite. doghousetulsa.com, visit website for current location

This list wouldn’t be complete without a mention of the classic Coney I-Lander, which has several locations in the Tulsa area. The smaller dogs, served in squishy steamed buns with chili sauce (a secret family recipe), grated cheese and onions, have been family favorites in the Tulsa area since Chuck Kingsley opened the first restaurant back in 1926. coneyi-lander.com

Meet Judy Allen

Judy Allen has been writing about food for more than 20 years, working as senior food editor for Martha Stewart Living and as a recipe contributor to other national publications. Allen has covered the Tulsa food scene since 2006, working with Tulsa’s top chefs to get the word out about restaurants, events, recipes and any other food news. She enjoys cooking almost anything but loves it even more when others cook for her.

