Three cheers for versatile, zesty chimichurri: Find out ways to use it

Of course, you could kick off the summer grilling season with burgers, barbecue and ribs, or you could dress up the first official weekend of summer with this green, zesty equivalent to the little black dress of cooking.
Chimichurri, an Argentinian marinade and dressing laden with garlic, herbs and red pepper flakes, might be the most versatile recipe you make this summer.
There are as many recipe variations (over 8 million results popped up on a Google search) as there are uses for the zesty sauce. Traditionally served alongside grilled meats, chimichurri can be used to smear or drizzle over many things – stir into pasta, use as a dip for veggies or bread or marinate just about anything!
Kick off summer grilling season with these zesty dishes, and keep the chimichurri recipe as a back-pocket go-to for the rest of summer.
Chimichurri Sauce
Makes about 2 cups
Chimichurri is a finishing sauce made with chopped parsley and oregano, garlic and onion, salt and black pepper, and some pepper – fresh chile, dried flakes or even ground paprika. The most common seasoning for steaks in Argentina can also be used as a marinade for other grilled meats or fish, as a dressing for vegetables or stirred into a favorite hummus or spread. Resist the urge to chop everything in a food processor – you want this to be a loose mixture of hand-chopped ingredients, not a pesto-like spread.
1 cup extra-virgin olive oil
½ cup red wine or sherry wine vinegar
Grated zest and juice from 2 limes
1 bunch flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped (about 1 cup packed leaves)
1 bunch fresh oregano, finely chopped (about ¾ cup packed leaves)
6 garlic cloves, minced
2 shallots, minced
2 teaspoons kosher salt
¾ teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper
½ teaspoon dried red pepper flakes
Combine all ingredients in a bowl. Keep refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 4 days.
Uses for chimichurri:
As a light and tangy dressing for vegetable or pasta salad
Drizzle over fried eggs
Mix with mayonnaise (or leave plain) and use as a sandwich spread
Drizzle over a vegetable pizza after baking
Add to roasted potatoes or as a dressing for potato salad
Use in place of mustard on hotdogs and hamburgers
Dab a spoonful onto fresh tacos
Brush it onto kebabs after grilling
Stir into steamed rice
Drizzle over sliced tomatoes and fresh mozzarella
Mix into deviled egg filling
Drizzle over or stir into hummus
Slather steamed corn on the cob
Grilled Flank Steak with Chimichurri
Serves 4 to 6
Spice up steak night with this flavorful take on grilled steak. For easy cleanup, serve it right from the cutting board, drizzled with chimichurri.
1½-2 pounds flank steak
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Chimichurri sauce, for serving
1. Season the steak with 1½ teaspoons kosher salt and ½ teaspoon black pepper.
2. Heat a grill or grill pan to medium-high.
3. Cook steak to the desired temperature, about 4 minutes per side for medium-rare. Transfer steak to a cutting board to rest for 5-10 minutes before slicing against the grain. Serve drizzled with chimichurri sauce.
Chimichurri Chicken
Serves 4
This easy grilled chicken gets a double dose of chimichurri – as a marinade and then again as a drizzle over the top.
2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs
Chimichurri Sauce (recipe above)
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 avocados
Steamed white or brown rice
1. Pat the chicken dry with paper towels. Rub the chicken with ¼ to ½ cup chimichurri; it should be well coated. Set chicken aside for at least 10 minutes or refrigerate overnight (let come to room temperature before cooking).
2. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Lift chicken from marinade, allowing excess to drip off. Cook chicken until juices run clear, about 5 minutes per side.
3. While chicken is cooking, dice avocado and combine with 2 tablespoons of chimichurri. Serve chicken with rice and avocado mixture.
Potato and Bean Tacos with Chimichurri
Makes 6 tacos
Take meatless Monday to the next level with this flavorful take on taco night.
½ pound fingerling potatoes
2 teaspoons olive oil
1 cup pinto beans (drained and rinsed if using canned)
6 corn tortillas
2 cups fresh baby spinach
¼ cup crumbled cotija cheese
Chimichurri Sauce (recipe above)
1. Heat oven to 400 degrees. Cut the fingerling potatoes into ¼-inch thick slices. Toss with olive oil and spread into a single layer on a sheet tray covered with parchment paper. Roast until tender and browning, 30 minutes.
2. Combine potatoes with pinto beans and ¼ cup of the chimichurri. Stir until the beans and potatoes are well coated.
3. Heat the tortillas in a damp tea towel in the oven or over an open flame on a gas stove. Assemble the tacos with a layer of spinach, a few spoonfuls of the bean mixture, a tablespoon of crumbled cheese and extra chimichurri as desired.
— Adapted from NaturallyElla.com
