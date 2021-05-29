Three cheers for versatile, zesty chimichurri: Find out ways to use it

Of course, you could kick off the summer grilling season with burgers, barbecue and ribs, or you could dress up the first official weekend of summer with this green, zesty equivalent to the little black dress of cooking.

Chimichurri, an Argentinian marinade and dressing laden with garlic, herbs and red pepper flakes, might be the most versatile recipe you make this summer.

There are as many recipe variations (over 8 million results popped up on a Google search) as there are uses for the zesty sauce. Traditionally served alongside grilled meats, chimichurri can be used to smear or drizzle over many things – stir into pasta, use as a dip for veggies or bread or marinate just about anything!

Kick off summer grilling season with these zesty dishes, and keep the chimichurri recipe as a back-pocket go-to for the rest of summer.

Chimichurri Sauce

Makes about 2 cups