Three cheers for versatile, zesty chimichurri: Find out ways to use it
Three cheers for versatile, zesty chimichurri: Find out ways to use it

Of course, you could kick off the summer grilling season with burgers, barbecue and ribs, or you could dress up the first official weekend of summer with this green, zesty equivalent to the little black dress of cooking.

Chimichurri, an Argentinian marinade and dressing laden with garlic, herbs and red pepper flakes, might be the most versatile recipe you make this summer.

There are as many recipe variations (over 8 million results popped up on a Google search) as there are uses for the zesty sauce. Traditionally served alongside grilled meats, chimichurri can be used to smear or drizzle over many things – stir into pasta, use as a dip for veggies or bread or marinate just about anything!

Kick off summer grilling season with these zesty dishes, and keep the chimichurri recipe as a back-pocket go-to for the rest of summer.

Chimichurri Sauce

Makes about 2 cups

Chimichurri is a finishing sauce made with chopped parsley and oregano, garlic and onion, salt and black pepper, and some pepper – fresh chile, dried flakes or even ground paprika. The most common seasoning for steaks in Argentina can also be used as a marinade for other grilled meats or fish, as a dressing for vegetables or stirred into a favorite hummus or spread. Resist the urge to chop everything in a food processor – you want this to be a loose mixture of hand-chopped ingredients, not a pesto-like spread.

1 cup extra-virgin olive oil

½ cup red wine or sherry wine vinegar

Grated zest and juice from 2 limes

1 bunch flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped (about 1 cup packed leaves)

1 bunch fresh oregano, finely chopped (about ¾ cup packed leaves)

6 garlic cloves, minced

2 shallots, minced

2 teaspoons kosher salt

¾ teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper

½ teaspoon dried red pepper flakes

Combine all ingredients in a bowl. Keep refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 4 days.

Uses for chimichurri:

As a light and tangy dressing for vegetable or pasta salad

Drizzle over fried eggs

Mix with mayonnaise (or leave plain) and use as a sandwich spread

Drizzle over a vegetable pizza after baking

Add to roasted potatoes or as a dressing for potato salad

Use in place of mustard on hotdogs and hamburgers

Dab a spoonful onto fresh tacos

Brush it onto kebabs after grilling

Stir into steamed rice

Drizzle over sliced tomatoes and fresh mozzarella

Mix into deviled egg filling

Drizzle over or stir into hummus

Slather steamed corn on the cob

Grilled Flank Steak with Chimichurri

Serves 4 to 6

Spice up steak night with this flavorful take on grilled steak. For easy cleanup, serve it right from the cutting board, drizzled with chimichurri.

1½-2 pounds flank steak

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Chimichurri sauce, for serving

1. Season the steak with 1½ teaspoons kosher salt and ½ teaspoon black pepper.

2. Heat a grill or grill pan to medium-high.

3. Cook steak to the desired temperature, about 4 minutes per side for medium-rare. Transfer steak to a cutting board to rest for 5-10 minutes before slicing against the grain. Serve drizzled with chimichurri sauce.

Chimichurri Chicken

Serves 4

This easy grilled chicken gets a double dose of chimichurri – as a marinade and then again as a drizzle over the top.

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs

Chimichurri Sauce (recipe above)

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 avocados

Steamed white or brown rice

1. Pat the chicken dry with paper towels. Rub the chicken with ¼ to ½ cup chimichurri; it should be well coated. Set chicken aside for at least 10 minutes or refrigerate overnight (let come to room temperature before cooking).

2. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Lift chicken from marinade, allowing excess to drip off. Cook chicken until juices run clear, about 5 minutes per side.

3. While chicken is cooking, dice avocado and combine with 2 tablespoons of chimichurri. Serve chicken with rice and avocado mixture.

Potato and Bean Tacos with Chimichurri

Makes 6 tacos

Take meatless Monday to the next level with this flavorful take on taco night.

½ pound fingerling potatoes

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 cup pinto beans (drained and rinsed if using canned)

6 corn tortillas

2 cups fresh baby spinach

¼ cup crumbled cotija cheese

Chimichurri Sauce (recipe above)

1. Heat oven to 400 degrees. Cut the fingerling potatoes into ¼-inch thick slices. Toss with olive oil and spread into a single layer on a sheet tray covered with parchment paper. Roast until tender and browning, 30 minutes.

2. Combine potatoes with pinto beans and ¼ cup of the chimichurri. Stir until the beans and potatoes are well coated.

3. Heat the tortillas in a damp tea towel in the oven or over an open flame on a gas stove. Assemble the tacos with a layer of spinach, a few spoonfuls of the bean mixture, a tablespoon of crumbled cheese and extra chimichurri as desired.

— Adapted from NaturallyElla.com

Bio Box

Judy Allen has been writing about food for more than 20 years, working as senior food editor for Martha Stewart Living and as a recipe contributor to other national publications. Allen has covered the Tulsa food scene since 2006, working with Tulsa’s top chefs to get the word out about restaurants, events, recipes and any other food news. She enjoys cooking almost anything but loves it even more when others cook for her.

