There's still time to order Thanksgiving pies

Many things are required dishes at Thanksgiving: turkey, stuffing, marshmallow-laden sweet potatoes, football and naps. But other than the turkey, no Thanksgiving feast is complete without a slice of pie.

Why is pie so common an occurrence on the Thanksgiving dessert table? Contrary to popular belief, pumpkin pie was not part of the first Thanksgiving feast. It wasn’t even a popular menu item at Thanksgiving until the later 19th century. Pumpkins weren’t completely absent from those early celebrations, though. Instead of being used as the filling for pie, pumpkins were hollowed out, filled with a mixture of milk, honey or sugar, and spices, and then baked over an open fire. Canned pumpkin became available in the late 1800s and was a game changer for home cooks.

Our equally famous pecan pie can trace its roots back to the 1800s, although there is evidence that Native Americans used pecans as food as far back as 8,000 years ago. The most significant surge in pecan pie’s popularity came in the 1920s when Karo corn syrup started printing recipes for pecan pie on package labels – to this day, most pecan pie recipes follow Karo’s recipe to some extent.

Pies, over the years, have received much-needed makeovers. We’ve moved past the common apple, pecan and pumpkin versions and embraced lemon meringue, chocolate cream, sour cherry and buttermilk chess pies. But at my holiday table, the bite I crave after a big meal is always a slice of pumpkin pie topped with billows of slightly sweetened whipped cream. But my arm could be twisted to trade up for Antoinette’s carrot cake pie.

If making pie at home is too much to conquer along with the other Thanksgiving dinner must-haves, don’t fret because there is still a little bit of time left to order pies made by pros.

Don’t dilly dally, because time is running out. Check websites for specifics.

Antoinette Baking Co.

Antoinette’s signature pie this season is carrot cake pie. Other options on the bakery’s Thanksgiving menu include preserved lemon cranberry, honey pumpkin and chocolate coconut, in addition to cheesecake, pumpkin cake rolls, appetizers and breads.

207 N. Main St., 918-764-8404

Little J’s Bakeshoppe & Coffee

This south Tulsa bakery has the following pies for thanksgiving: apple, apple crumb, pecan, pumpkin, chocolate cream and coconut cream, for $22.95 to $23.95 each. Little J’s is also offering dinner rolls at $5 for 6 and $9 per dozen, and cookies are available to order, as well. Orders accepted now through Saturday, Nov. 19.

10032 S. Sheridan Road, 918-995-7979

Take 2: A Resonance Café

Take 2 Café is operated by Resonance Center for Women to offer an environment for women transitioning out of prison. Pies available include chocolate almond, banana cream, peanut butter, coconut cream, Dutch apple, pecan, lemon chess and pumpkin, and range from $24 to $28 each. Cookies, carrot cake, holiday chocolate almond bark and the café’s popular pecan pie bread pudding are available, as well. Deadline to order is Friday, Nov. 18.

309 S. Main St., 918-861-4555

Boston Deli Grill & Market

Heck, just order your entire feast from this Tulsa mainstay. Ken Shafer knows how to smoke a turkey on a Hasty Bake grill. If dessert is all you need, choose from cranberry walnut tort, chocolate toffee pecan or bourbon pumpkin pie, and assorted crème pies. The deadline for ordering is Thursday, Nov. 1, and orders are available for pickup on Nov. 23.

6231 E. 61st St., 918-492-4745

Laurannae Baking Co.

Holiday pie flavors include classic pecan, caramel apple crumble, pumpkin crumble, butterscotch chess and mile-high key lime ($32 each). Laurannae is also promoting its cheesecake options including flavors such as English toffee, pumpkin and churro. The deadline to order is Tuesday, Nov. 22.

112 W. Commercial St., Broken Arrow, 918-258-5744

Merritt’s Bakery

Merritt’s sells hundreds of classic pecan pies over the holidays, as well as apple, banana cream, blueberry, caramel apple, sweet potato and pumpkin. Cookies, rolls, turkey-themed cakes and many other delicacies are available, as well. Order by Friday, Nov. 18 at 918-933- 5074 at or by visiting the website.

3202 E. 15th St., 9521 S. Delaware Ave., 4930 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow

For orders, call 918-933-5074 or visit merrittsbakery.com.

Queenie’s

Order by Friday, Nov. 18, for the popular mystery pecan pie, as well as cranberry apple, pumpkin with cinnamon whip, and peanut butter fudge ($38 each). If cake is more your thing, pumpkin cake is an option, alongside pecan, Italian cream and black forest ($55-$75 each).

1834 Utica Square, 918-749-3481

Common Tart

Thanksgiving orders are closed, but pies will be available on a first-come, first-served basis on Wednesday, Nov. 23, from noon until they sell out. Popular flavors include pecan custard, classic pumpkin, butterscotch, cranberry and apple crumble, among several others.

1717 E. 17th St., 918-764-8298

Featured video: