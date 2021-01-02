The year ahead: Food and restaurant trends to watch for in Tulsa

And there were lighter responses such as fusion barbecue and hot cocoa bombs. What stuck out the most to me, however, was the word “community.”

“I’ve watched everyone I know in the industry reach out and help out everyone they possibly can around them,” chef Matthew Owen said. “Chefs fed people at their own expense who lost their jobs, put work in by gathering materials and feeding those experiencing the ultimate loss and pivoted business to manufacturing materials such as hand sanitizer when it wasn’t available.”

There’s no denying that our local chefs and restaurateurs are one big, tight-knit family.

After forced shutdowns, many of our local restaurants pivoted to selling ingredient stocks, homemade pantry items and sweet goods, hoping to offset the pain caused by shifting shutdown rules. Here’s to hoping that the trend accelerates in 2021 because, in addition to more revenue, these items represent brand extensions to existing businesses.

I’m looking forward to finally snagging a bottle of small-batch hot sauce from Lassalle’s New Orleans Deli, in addition to CSA boxes from Red Thistle Catering, pasta and pasta sauces from Gambill’s Pastaria and Grocery, and loaves of bread, soups, snacks, dips and signature pastries — anything that helps support my favorite places.