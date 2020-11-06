When Charles Pearson bought a decades-old gristmill from an elderly farmer back in the 1980s, he had no idea that it would lead to the most anticipated event of the year for friends and family.

Pearson currently farms more than 1,000 acres of corn on the same family land in Webbers Falls as his father did before him (Pearson’s father, George, grew cotton, wheat and soybeans). On a whim back in the 1980s, he started taking some of his corn to Hitchita to be ground by Mr. Barnett, who had a gristmill set up in a concrete block building. He ground Pearson’s corn for years, yielding bags of cornmeal that were given away to friends and family for gifts at Christmas.

When Barnett passed, his children contacted Pearson and asked him to buy the gristmill. “He wasn’t interested,” Pearson’s wife, Jan, said. “He only wanted to grind the corn for cornmeal for himself and close friends and family.”

Jan convinced him to buy it and keep it on the farm. The Pearson’s son-in-law and Charles’ partner on the farm, Jon Leeds, is instrumental in facilitating the cornmeal grinding and keeps the gristmill running.

“Over the years, people have become more interested in the process,” Charles Pearson said. “As well as the cornmeal.”

Now, Pearson hooks up the red 1946 Farmall tractor he bought in the 1970s to the gristmill once a year and grinds several hundred pounds of dried field corn. In past years, Pearson and his farmhand would hand-clean those hundreds of pounds of dried corn.

“They pass it back and forth in front of a large fan to get the chaff out,” Jan Pearson said.

Jan, as well as their daughter, Valarie Carter, a local chef, were instrumental in recruiting a larger crowd to attend the annual grinding. Several of Carter’s friends in the food industry, as well as many other friends of the family, have started to attend every year, helping with the bagging and learning more about the process. As an added bonus, friends are able to take home as many bags as they like of freshly ground cornmeal to use at home.

“As cooking has gone back to the way it used to be, there’s been more interest in it,” Jan Pearson said. “Now, children of our friends love the cornmeal and want to continue getting it.”

In January, the Pearson family, including Carter’s sisters Natalie Leeds and Connie Pearson, with the help of a slew of friends and family, myself included, gathered at the farm, bagged more than 800 pounds of cornmeal in a single afternoon, loaded it into a dozen or so cars, trucks and SUVs, and headed home to make cornmeal and polenta to rival any we’ve ever had.

Jan Pearson shared a few of her favorite recipes using the cornmeal, including cornmeal and polenta, as well as her amazing cornmeal popovers.

The public corn grinding event may not be happening this year thanks to the COVID pandemic and scheduling conflicts around Oklahoma football, but somehow, the cornmeal will get ground and I, as well as many others, will be fortunate to snag a few bags. Our cast-iron skillets will be busy making cornbread until next year’s corn supply is ready to grind, hopefully with a large crowd in attendance.

Crunchy cornbread

Makes one 10-inch round

Cornbread goes well with any stew, chili or pot of beans. Wedges of this crunchy treat are made extra special with a smear of honey and butter.

2 cups coarse-ground cornmeal, sifted, if desired

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, optional

1 teaspoon salt

¾ teaspoon baking soda

2 eggs

2 cups buttermilk, plus more if needed

2 tablespoons vegetable oil, for pan

1. Place a 10-inch cast iron skillet in oven. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. The crust will be crunchier if the skillet heats at least 15 minutes.

2. Combine cornmeal, flour, salt and baking soda in a bowl. Add eggs and buttermilk. Whisk only until moistened and just combined, adding more buttermilk if needed.

3. Just before pouring batter into the hot skillet, add oil to the pan and swirl quickly to coat the bottom and sides. Pour batter into pan and bake until golden and cooked through, 25 to 30 minutes. Let sit in pan for a couple of minutes and then turn cornbread out onto a plate for extra crunchiness.

— Courtesy of Jan Pearson

Cornmeal popovers

Makes 12 popovers

Jan Pearson adapted a recipe from Southern Living over the years to make it her own. She serves these decadent popovers with almost any main dish. Pair them with a hearty braised short rib and a slathering of lingonberry jam.

1½ cups all-purpose flour

½ cup coarse-ground cornmeal, sifted, if desired

1½ teaspoons kosher salt

1¾ cups whole milk

4 large eggs

¼ cup salted butter, melted

1. Place a 12-cup muffin pan in the oven. Pre-heat oven to 450 degrees. (Do not remove pan.)

2. Whisk together flour, cornmeal and salt in a large bowl. Whisk together milk and eggs in a separate medium bowl. Gradually whisk milk mixture into flour mixture until well blended.

3. Remove muffin pan from oven. Spoon ¼ teaspoon melted butter into each cup of the hot muffin pan; return muffin pan to oven for 2 minutes. Pour batter into each cup until they are almost full. Bake until puffed, about 20 minutes. Serve immediately while hot.

— Courtesy of Jan Pearson

Polenta

Serves 4 to 6

Jan Pearson loves to stir in roasted red peppers and a good amount of mascarpone cheese, in addition to Parmesan and butter. Serve this hearty side dish with any roasted meat or vegetable — beef stew also makes a delicious duo.

2 cups coarse-ground cornmeal, sifted, if desired

7 cups chicken broth or water, plus more if necessary

1 tablespoon salt, plus more to taste

1-2 cups grated Parmesan cheese

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1. Bring broth or water and salt to a boil in a large heavy pan.

2. Slowly whisk cornmeal into boiling liquid. Bring to boil again and reduce heat to a gentle simmer. Cook, stirring every 15 minutes or so to keep polenta from sticking, adding more liquid as necessary. It takes 2½ to 4 hours for the cornmeal to soften and cook. Test for doneness after a couple of hours. When it is as soft as you want, stir in Parmesan cheese and butter.

3. Season to taste with additional salt. Add other herbs, spices or flavorings at this point. Serve immediately.

— Courtesy of Jan Pearson

