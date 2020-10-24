There’s no doubt that 2020 has been creepy in many ways — viruses, hurricanes, and fires, to start — so no one would blame you if staying in on Halloween becomes the number one choice.

If trick-or-treating isn’t in your future, there are still many ways to celebrate the sweets, candy and chocolate associated with our most creepy of holidays, from the comfort of your own home.

Invest in a jar of candy eyeballs and all eyes will be on these delicious and simple Halloween treats. Pop in a scary movie, pour the milk and settle in for a sweet, not-so-creepy evening.

Spooky Pudding Cups

Makes 6

Use any spooky or not-so-spooky decorations for these easy to make treats.

Black frosting or black edible marker

6 dark chocolate Milano cookies

2 boxes instant chocolate pudding

4 cups cold milk

3 cups chocolate cookie crumbs (or Oreo cookies pulsed into crumbs in food processor)

Edible candy eyeballs, gummy worms, candy corn pumpkins or other decorations

1. Using frosting or edible marker, write R.I.P. on each Milano cookie. Set aside to dry.

2. Prepare pudding with milk according to box instructions; chill.

3. Sprinkle 3 to 4 tablespoons cookie crumbs into the bottom of 6 clear plastic cups or glasses. Press a few candy eyeballs or gummy worms around the edges between the crumbs and the cup so it looks like they are peeking out. Spoon in a layer of pudding over the crumbs.

4. Repeat, with cookie crumbs, candy eyeballs and gummy worms, and pudding. Finish by sprinkling more crumbs over the top until they reach almost to the lip of the cup. Insert one cookie tombstone into the center of each pudding cup. Decorate with pumpkins or gummy worms.

Halloween Candy Bark

Serves 24

This sweet snack is super easy, and perfect for customizing to any holiday or event.

1 pound vanilla or orange candy bark, candy melts, or white chocolate

Assorted Halloween candy, sprinkles, cookies, candy corn or other decorations

1. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Chop or break-up any larger candies, cookies or other decorations.

2. Melt the candy bark as directed on package. Pour onto prepared baking sheet and spread, using an offset spatula, until it is about ¼-inch thick. Quickly, sprinkle candy, sprinkles, and other decorations over the top.

3. Set aside to cool and set completely, then break into pieces to serve.

Mummy Pumpkin Hand Pies

Makes 12 mummies

It’s pumpkin pie season, so why save the delicious harvest treat until Thanksgiving! These darling hand pies can be made with a minimum of ingredients and a little creativity.

1 package refrigerated pie crust

3 ounces cream cheese, softened

½ cup canned pure pumpkin puree

3 tablespoons sugar, plus more for sprinkling

1 large egg plus 1 egg yolk, divided

½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice (or ½ teaspoon cinnamon, ¼ teaspoon nutmeg, 1/8 teaspoon ground allspice, and 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

24 edible candy eyeballs, for decoration

1. Remove pie crust from refrigerator to warm up slightly while preparing filling.

2. Beat cream cheese until smooth, about 1 minute. Add pumpkin, sugar, egg yolk, pie spice, vanilla, and salt. Beat until combined and smooth, about 3 minutes.

3. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Roll out one piecrust until smooth and ¼-inch thick. Trim into a large rectangle or square, saving the scraps to make mummies.

4. Cut rectangle into 6 even squares or rectangles and arrange them on the baking sheet. Repeat with second piecrust. Spread 1 to 2 tablespoons of the pumpkin filling over each square, leaving a thin border around the edge.

5. Cut trimmings into ¼-inch wide strips. Beat egg with 1 tablespoon water. Brush strips with egg wash and sprinkle with sugar. Brush borders of each rectangle with egg wash. Arrange strips across rectangles, overlapping to resemble a mummy, leaving a space to add eyeballs. Seal edges with your fingertips then trim the excess with a knife. Chill 20 minutes.

6. Heat oven to 400°. Bake until golden brown, about 15 minutes. Remove from oven and press eyeballs into exposed pumpkin mixture.

Festive Marshmallow Pops

Makes 12

Decorate giant marshmallows in festive holiday décor or dip them in melted chocolate and pipe ghost faces on the front.

12 lollipop or cake pop sticks

12 extra-large marshmallows

1 10-ounce bag candy melts

Assorted sprinkles

1. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Insert a lollipop stick into each marshmallow.

2. Melt candy melts according to package directions.

3. Working with one marshmallow at a time, spoon the melted candy over the sides of a marshmallow and allow the excess to drip back into the bowl. Immediately coat with festive sprinkles. Place marshmallow on prepared baking sheet until the candy coating is set.

4. Repeat with remaining marshmallows.

