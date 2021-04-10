The birria taco sensation is sweeping Tulsa. Try these and make your own

4. Meanwhile, heat an oven to 300°. Add the browned meat back to the pot and pour the sauce over it. Add the remaining 2 cups of broth or water to the blender, swish it around to pick up any leftover chile sauce, and pour it into the pot. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, then cover and transfer to the preheated oven. Cook until the meat is very tender, about 3 hours. At this point, serve the meat as a stew, or shred the meat with two forks to use for tacos, returning it to the sauce.

5. To assemble the tacos, have the pot of meat handy. Place cheese in a bowl and set it next to the shredded meat. Stir together the cilantro, white onion, lime and salt in another bowl.

6. Place a cast-iron skillet, griddle or non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Dip a tortilla into the top of the broth (this should include the fat layer) and add it to the skillet. Pan fry on one side for about 30 seconds and then flip over. Sprinkle some of the shredded meat, shredded cheese and cilantro mixture over each tortilla. Fold over and cook until pan-fried on both sides, about 1 minute. Transfer to a plate and serve alongside a bowl of the hot broth for dipping. Repeat with additional corn tortillas, meat, cheese and onion mixture. Serve hot with a bowl of red broth for dipping.