Thanksgiving safety tips and hotlines

The biggest food mistake that cooks can make at Thanksgiving isn’t dry turkey.
It’s giving your guests food poisoning.
Here are some kitchen safety tips provided by the Oklahoma State University’s Robert M. Kerr Food & Agricultural Products Center.
Use two cutting boards: Use one for preparing raw meat, poultry and fish and the other for cutting cooked food or preparing salads.
Do not stuff the turkey in advance. The chilled stuffing in the turkey will not reach a safe temperature before the turkey is done.
Stuffing must be cooked to a minimum temperature of 165 degrees. Precook the stuffing so it will reach the optimum temperature before the turkey is overcooked.
Stuff the turkey lightly because the stuffing will expand as it is cooked in the turkey. If it is too tightly packed, it will not reach a safe temperature by the time the turkey is done. Do not use more than ½ or ¾ cup of stuffing per pound of turkey. If you are cooking a 16-pound turkey, use no more than 8 to 12 cups of stuffing. An alternative is to cook stuffing in a pan.
Use a meat thermometer to determine when the turkey is done. Insert the thermometer in the thickest part of the turkey thigh. Dark meat of the turkey takes longer to cook than any other part. The turkey is done when the thermometer reaches 165 degrees.
Once the turkey is done, remove the stuffing immediately.
After the meal, remove all meat from the turkey carcass. This should be done within two hours of the turkey’s removal from the oven.
Leftovers should be stored in the refrigerator within two hours after cooking is complete.
Leftovers should be divided into smaller portions and stored in several shallow containers. They should be eaten within three to four days. If large amounts are left, consider freezing for later use. Do not wait until the leftovers have been in the refrigerator for several days to freeze. Frozen leftovers should be eaten within six months.
Reheat leftovers to 165 degrees throughout or until steaming hot. Soups, sauces and gravies should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute.
Never taste leftover food that looks or smells strange. When in doubt, throw it out.
Turkey Talk-Line
Butterball experts are available to answer your questions by phone, online chat and email. Call 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372) or text 844-877-3456.
Food52 Digital Hotline
Go to food52.com/hotline and get your questions answered in an online message board. For the better part of the past decade, Amanda Hesser — the former New York Times food editor at Food52 — has operated a free “digital hotline” where readers can send an online query.
Sara Lee Pie Hotline
Dial 1-888-914-1247 for assistance between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. CST the days leading up to Thanksgiving, or between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Homemade pies sometimes need a little help.
