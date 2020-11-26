Thanksgiving safety tips and hotlines

The biggest food mistake that cooks can make at Thanksgiving isn’t dry turkey.

It’s giving your guests food poisoning.

Here are some kitchen safety tips provided by the Oklahoma State University’s Robert M. Kerr Food & Agricultural Products Center.

Use two cutting boards: Use one for preparing raw meat, poultry and fish and the other for cutting cooked food or preparing salads.

Do not stuff the turkey in advance. The chilled stuffing in the turkey will not reach a safe temperature before the turkey is done.

Stuffing must be cooked to a minimum temperature of 165 degrees. Precook the stuffing so it will reach the optimum temperature before the turkey is overcooked.

Stuff the turkey lightly because the stuffing will expand as it is cooked in the turkey. If it is too tightly packed, it will not reach a safe temperature by the time the turkey is done. Do not use more than ½ or ¾ cup of stuffing per pound of turkey. If you are cooking a 16-pound turkey, use no more than 8 to 12 cups of stuffing. An alternative is to cook stuffing in a pan.