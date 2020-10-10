Take your pick: Chili recipes to please everyone

As soon as the calendar clicked over to October, an inner bell rang alerting the start of chili season. Sure, it may be in the 80s today — it is Oklahoma — but the forecast is starting to dip into chilly weather, there are pumpkins everywhere, and what’s better to eat on the couch during weekend football games than a hot bowl of chili?

Chili-cheese nachos, perhaps!

This hearty combination of meat, vegetables and spices can land anywhere between mild and spicy, and can be meat-heavy or meatless. Chili can be made in 15 minutes or eight hours. Chili can be just about anything you want it to be.

Chili, or chili con carne, likely originated in working-class northern Mexico and southern Texas. Today, it’s eaten nationwide, with certain variations closely connected to their geographic regions. For example, pork chile verde’s home is New Mexico. Cincinnati chili is served over spaghetti, with toppings adding the appropriate number and “way” to the order — I prefer mine “three-way,” with beans, cheese and onions. And in Texas, don’t ever say bean and chili in the same sentence.