Take your pick: Chili recipes to please everyone

As soon as the calendar clicked over to October, an inner bell rang alerting the start of chili season. Sure, it may be in the 80s today — it is Oklahoma — but the forecast is starting to dip into chilly weather, there are pumpkins everywhere, and what’s better to eat on the couch during weekend football games than a hot bowl of chili?
Chili-cheese nachos, perhaps!
This hearty combination of meat, vegetables and spices can land anywhere between mild and spicy, and can be meat-heavy or meatless. Chili can be made in 15 minutes or eight hours. Chili can be just about anything you want it to be.
Chili, or chili con carne, likely originated in working-class northern Mexico and southern Texas. Today, it’s eaten nationwide, with certain variations closely connected to their geographic regions. For example, pork chile verde’s home is New Mexico. Cincinnati chili is served over spaghetti, with toppings adding the appropriate number and “way” to the order — I prefer mine “three-way,” with beans, cheese and onions. And in Texas, don’t ever say bean and chili in the same sentence.
No matter the variety, chili can be enjoyed straight from the pot with a minimum of garnish — sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese and diced onion are the essentials. I wouldn’t turn away diced avocados or a squeeze of lime juice. Fritos, crumbled saltines and a wedge or two of fresh-baked cornbread complete the meal, and leftovers are always welcome. Make an extra batch for sharing with friends and family, or freeze it for the dead of winter when all you want is a fire, a cozy blanket and a nice bowl of red.
Classic beef and bean chili
Will Rogers once had a “bowl of blessedness” at Ike’s Chili, a Tulsa institution for more than 100 years. The chili parlor was opened by Texas native Ivan “Ike” Johnson, who established Ike’s Chili Parlor downtown in 1909, and purportedly acquired his recipe from a Hispanic Texan employee named Alex Garcia. This version is lighter but can be dressed up by serving it over a bowl of spaghetti, topped with grated cheddar and diced onion.
Makes about 3 quarts 2 tablespoons canola oil
1 large onion, peeled and diced
2 jalapeno peppers, finely chopped (optional)
3 garlic cloves, minced
2 green bell peppers, seeded and diced
3-4 tablespoons chili powder
1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder (optional)
2 pounds ground beef
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 (15-ounce) cans pinto or red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
2 (14-ounce) cans fire-roasted diced tomatoes, including the liquid
Assorted toppings, such as sour cream, grated cheese, diced onion, Fritos, saltines, avocado and lime wedges
1. Heat oil in heavy large pot over medium-high heat. Add onions; sauté until starting to soften, about 3 minutes. Add jalapeños, garlic and bell peppers. Cook, stirring occasionally until they start to soften, about 5 minutes.
2. Add beef, season with a bit of salt and pepper (you will check seasonings at the end — this is just to flavor the meat) and sprinkle with chili powder and cocoa powder. Cook, breaking up pieces with back of a wooden spoon until beef is no longer pink, about 5 minutes.
3. Stir in beans and tomatoes, along with juices and two cans of water, and bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer gently until chili thickens and flavors blend, stirring occasionally, about 45 minutes. Skim any fat from surface of chili.
4. Ladle chili into bowls. Serve, passing bowls of sour cream, grated cheese, green onions and cilantro separately.
NOTE: If you prefer thicker chili, stir in a few tablespoons of masa toward the end of cooking and simmer for a few minutes. Chili can be made two days ahead. Cool slightly. Refrigerate uncovered until cold, then cover and keep refrigerated. Bring to simmer before continuing, stirring occasionally.
New Mexican beef and beer chili
Serves 6 to 8
Chile powder is dried and ground hot chiles, not the familiar chili powder blend, which contains chile powder, as well as cumin, garlic and oregano. Chile powder can be mild, like paprika, made from sweet peppers, or hot, when made from ancho, pequin or New Mexican chiles.
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
3 pounds boneless short ribs, cut into 1-inch cubes
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 large red bell pepper, seeded and diced
1 large white onion, diced
4 cloves garlic, finely chopped
1 tablespoon dried Mexican oregano
2 teaspoons ground cumin
¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon ground cloves
3 tablespoons chile powder
2 tablespoons finely chopped bittersweet chocolate
1 (12-ounce) bottle pale ale
1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes
1 (4-ounce) can chopped green chiles
4 cups homemade or canned low-sodium chicken stock
¼ cup masa harina (see note) or fine cornmeal
Shredded cheddar cheese, chopped red onion and warm corn or flour tortillas, for serving
1. Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Season beef well with salt and pepper and add a third of it to the pot. Cook, stirring occasionally, until browned. Remove from pot with slotted spoon and repeat in two more batches with remaining beef; set beef aside.
2. Add bell pepper, onion, garlic, oregano, cumin, cinnamon, cloves, chile powder and chocolate to pan. Cook, stirring often, until vegetables are starting to soften, about 5 minutes. Add beer, scraping the pan with a wooden spoon to loosen any browned bits. Add meat back to pan, along with tomatoes, green chile, beer and chicken stock. Bring to a boil, cover, reduce heat to a gentle simmer and cook until beef is tender, about 2 hours.
3. Ladle 2 cups of the sauce into a heatproof bowl and whisk in the masa harina. Whisk the mixture back into the pot and simmer until the sauce thickens, about 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, ladle into bowls and top with cheddar and onion. Serve with tortillas.
NOTE: Masa harina, a type of corn flour used to make tamales, is available at Latin American markets and many supermarkets.
Easy chicken and white bean chili
Makes 3 quarts
Use shredded rotisserie chicken as a time-saver. For fuller flavor, don’t drain the chiles or beans.
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 large onion, diced
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 tablespoon cumin
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoons salt, or to taste
1 teaspoon black pepper
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper, optional and to taste
4 cups shredded cooked chicken
4 cups chicken stock, preferably homemade (see recipe)
2 (4.5-ounce) cans chopped green chiles
3 (16-ounce) cans navy beans
Sour cream, shredded cheese and sliced green onions, for serving
1. Heat oil in a large Dutch oven or soup pot over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic and cook, stirring often, until onion is tender, about 5 minutes.
2. Stir in cumin, oregano, salt, pepper and cayenne. Add chicken, broth, chiles and two cans of beans. Coarsely mash remaining can of beans and stir into chicken mixture.
3. Bring to a boil, cover, reduce heat to a gentle simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, 10 minutes. Serve with desired toppings.
Pumpkin and black bean chili
Makes about 3½ quarts
This hearty yet meatless variation on black bean chili is sure to please any carnivore.
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 small yellow onion, diced
1 orange bell pepper, seeded and diced
1 yellow bell pepper, seeded and diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon chili powder
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon cumin
¼ teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
Generous pinch ground cloves
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
3 (15-ounce) cans black beans, drained
2 (14.5-ounce) cans plain diced tomatoes
1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin puree
3 cups chicken or vegetable stock
Tortilla strips, cherry tomatoes, chopped green onion and/or cilantro, for serving
1. Heat oil in a large soup pot over medium heat. Add onion and bell peppers. Cook until vegetables are just tender, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for another minute.
2. Add chili powder, cinnamon, cumin, nutmeg and cloves. Season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute.
3. Stir in beans, tomatoes, pumpkin and stock. Bring to a simmer and cook for 20 minutes. Serve, with assorted toppings.
