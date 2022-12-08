Sweeten your holiday season with these MIO Coalition treats

The holidays are a time for entertaining friends and family, and the members of the Made in Oklahoma December Coalition have a few ideas about homemade treats that can make any holiday celebration merry and bright.

The truism that the flavors of coffee and chocolate go well together is bolstered by a mug of Mocha Punch, perfect for evening parties or festive mornings.

French toast is always a breakfast treat, so elevate it with some Oklahoma ingredients such as locally grown pecans and a special syrup infused with bourbon and toffee. And treat the young ones to something special with cookies that evoke Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

For more information on the Made in Oklahoma Coalition, including where to purchase products: miocoalition.com.

Mocha Punch

4 cups Compadres Coffee Roasters dark roast coffee

½ cup granulated sugar

¼ cup Prairie Wolf Dark Coffee Liqueur

1 gallon Braum’s Chocolate Milk

2 quarts Braum’s Chocolate Ice Cream

2 quarts Braum’s Homestyle Vanilla Ice Cream

1. Brew a full pot of strong coffee. While the coffee is still hot, add ½ cup sugar and stir. Add coffee liqueur and refrigerate.

2. Once the coffee is chilled, add the mixture to a punch bowl. Add the chocolate milk, and stir together. Right before serving, stir in the ice cream.

Pecan Crusted French Toast with Bourbon Pecan Toffee Maple Syrup

1 loaf La Baguette rustic French bread, sliced

2 Hansen’s Eggs

2 cups Braum’s Half and Half

1 teaspoon Griffin’s Vanilla

1 teaspoon cinnamon

2 cups chopped Knight Pecan Farms Pecans

3⁄4 cup Braum’s Butter

1. Slice bread into 1-inch-thick slices.

2. Whisk together eggs and half and half. Add vanilla and cinnamon. In a separate, shallow bowl place pecans. Dredge each slice of bread in egg mixture, then coat in pecans.

3. In a nonstick pan, melt butter. Pan fry bread in the butter until golden brown on both sides. Don’t melt all the butter all at once. Add more butter as needed while cooking the French toast.

4. Keep French toast warm in a low oven while making the syrup.

Bourbon Pecan Toffee Maple Syrup

½ cup water

1 (6-ounce) box Mollycoddled Hash Slinger Bourbon Pecan Toffee

½ cup maple syrup

1. Heat water over medium heat in a small, heavy bottom saucepan. Add entire box of toffee and heat to a rolling boil. Stir continuously until toffee is melted into the water, about 5-7 minutes. Keep heat at medium so that the toffee doesn’t burn.

2. Add maple syrup. Stir until mixed. Reduce heat to medium-low or low, and simmer until syrup is thickened.

3. Let cool slightly before serving but use while warm. Syrup will thicken as it cools and pours easier when warm.

Rudolph’s Peanut Butter Cookies

1 stick Hiland Butter

½ cup peanut butter

½ cup granulated sugar

½ cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon Griffin’s Vanilla

1 Hansen’s Egg

1⅓ cups Shawnee Mills Flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

Red M&Ms

Brown M&Ms

Trucker Treats Candy Cane or Cinnamon Toast Pretzels, broken into pieces

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a mixer, cream together butter, peanut butter, sugar and brown sugar until smooth. Add egg and vanilla, beating until smooth.

2. In a small bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda and salt. Slowly add dry ingredients to butter mixture, beating until incorporated.

3. Roll dough into 1-inch balls. Place on cookie sheet. Flatten slightly with the bottom of a glass jar. Bake about 12 minutes or until slightly golden brown.

4. As soon as cookies are out of the oven, place a red M&M for the nose in each cookie. Place two brown M&Ms above the nose for the eyes. Insert two pretzel pieces for the antlers. Note: If the antlers won’t “stick,” use a little piped melted chocolate to hold the pretzels in place.