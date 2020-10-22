 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Supermercados Morelos marks anniversary with giveaways

Supermercados Morelos marks anniversary with giveaways

{{featured_button_text}}
cover grocery ss

Locally owned grocery chain Supermercados Morelos will celebrate its 17th anniversary with a variety of special events.

 Tulsa World file

Locally owned grocery chain Supermercados Morelos will celebrate its 17th anniversary with a variety of special events, including giveaways totaling $10,000.

A total of 100 gifts cards, each worth $100, will be raffled off Nov. 2. Customers may enter the raffle each time they shop at any of the four Supermercados Morelos locations in Tulsa.

In addition, the stores will be offering special discounts on certain products, which will be listed on the website, supermercadomorelos.com/specials.

A balloon wall will be set up at certain stores, and customers may take photos by the wall and upload them to social media with the hashtag #morelos17 to be entered in social media giveaways. The balloon wall will be at the store at 1515 N. Harvard Ave., Friday-Sunday, Oct. 23-25, and at the store at 12920 E. 31st St., Oct. 30-Nov. 1.

Other Supermercados Morelos locations in Tulsa are 2119 S. Garnett Road and 5147 S. Peoria Ave.

A drone view of a corn maze at Livesay Orchards in Porter, Okla.

Treat yourself at Tulsa's top bakeries

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Beanless Chili Recipe for a Hearty Meal
Food & Cooking

Beanless Chili Recipe for a Hearty Meal

  • Updated

It’s easy to imagine the perfect chili — it has beans, ground beef, tomatoes, cheese and maybe even sour cream. But, in certain parts of the country, chili looks totally different. Like in Texas.

How to Make Sweet Potato Casserole
Food & Cooking

How to Make Sweet Potato Casserole

  • Updated

Casseroles are great comfort foods to make ahead and freeze for later. This one has that hearty feel, but it’s topped with marshmallows, brown sugar and pecans, which add a layer of sweetness to the dish.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News