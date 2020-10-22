Supermercados Morelos marks anniversary with giveaways

Locally owned grocery chain Supermercados Morelos will celebrate its 17th anniversary with a variety of special events, including giveaways totaling $10,000.

A total of 100 gifts cards, each worth $100, will be raffled off Nov. 2. Customers may enter the raffle each time they shop at any of the four Supermercados Morelos locations in Tulsa.

In addition, the stores will be offering special discounts on certain products, which will be listed on the website, supermercadomorelos.com/specials.

A balloon wall will be set up at certain stores, and customers may take photos by the wall and upload them to social media with the hashtag #morelos17 to be entered in social media giveaways. The balloon wall will be at the store at 1515 N. Harvard Ave., Friday-Sunday, Oct. 23-25, and at the store at 12920 E. 31st St., Oct. 30-Nov. 1.

Other Supermercados Morelos locations in Tulsa are 2119 S. Garnett Road and 5147 S. Peoria Ave.

