Supermarket savior: Puff pastry makes the holidays simply sweet

Grab a box or two of frozen puff pastry the next time you’re at the supermarket, and you will be prepared for anything the holiday throws at you. Appetizers, sweets and even breakfast can come from a little cardboard box and a few pantry ingredients.

Think of puff pastry as a blank canvas. Each sheet consists of many delicate layers, each one essential to creating the supremely light, airy texture typical of puff pastry — it is made with the same essential ingredients as pie pastry (butter and flour, specifically), but instead, the dough is folded multiple times to create dozens of layers. When baked, the steam produced from the hot butter makes the layers rise, creating the “puff.”

These four treats can be whipped up in a matter of minutes with, save for the wheel of brie, a few pantry ingredients you probably have on hand. With this supermarket savior, the holidays, or any day, is sure to be sweet.

Baked brie en croûte

Serves 6 to 8

Keep a jar of your favorite jam or preserves in the pantry and a box of puff pastry in the fridge and all that’s needed for a perfect party plate is a small wheel of your favorite brie or Camembert cheese. I like to top it with cherry preserves or savory fig and onion jam.