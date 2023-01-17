St. Michael's Alley chili is one of Tulsa's most requested recipes

Remember the White Chili from St. Michael’s Alley? This is one of our most-requested recipes.
We thought the middle of January would be the perfect time to share it again.
It makes a spicy chili. Cut back on the cayenne pepper to suit your tastes.
ST. MICHAEL’S ALLEY’S WHITE CHILI
2 yellow onions, chopped
5 cloves garlic, finely chopped
2 pounds cooked chicken, chopped
6 (16-ounce) cans great Northern beans
1 (4-ounce) can chopped green chilies
3 cups chicken broth
⅓ cup chopped jalapeños
2 teaspoons chili powder
1 tablespoon cayenne pepper
1 tablespoon cumin
1 tablespoon Tabasco sauce
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 (16-ounce) can chopped tomatoes, drained
Salt and pepper, to taste
2 teaspoons oregano
1. Saute onions and garlic until onions are clear.
2. Add remaining ingredients and cook on medium heat, stirring every 10 minutes or until mixture is hot and well blended, about 45 minutes.