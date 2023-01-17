St. Michael's Alley chili is one of Tulsa's most requested recipes

Eating healthier may seem overwhelming, but it shouldn’t be! It can be as simple as making a few simple changes to your diet. Rather than taking an “all or nothing” approach to tame a sweet tooth, cut back on salt, lose a few pounds, or eat more nutrient rich foods, try the “ol switcheroo” instead. Swapping out less healthy ingredients with those that pack a more nutritious punch can make a big difference in your diet that can lead to better health—without skimping on flavor. Don’t be surprised when your healthy swaps go undetected in (or even improve!) your favorite meals. Try these simple swaps to make your next recipe healthier.