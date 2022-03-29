Spring vegetables shine in traditional Ukrainian Borscht

This Saturday, April 2nd, marks the opening of the Tulsa Farmers’ Market season. The calendar says it is spring, but these last few weeks have felt more like a second winter.

The days may be getting warmer, but evenings are still quite chilly, so stews made with early spring vegetables are ideal.

Borscht is a common dish in many countries in Eastern Europe but is widely thought to have originated in Ukraine, where the most common version includes beets and beef or pork. There are also other varieties, including white and green.

Borsch. Bortsch. Borscht. Borsch. By any name, it is the dish that embodies the essence of Ukrainian food culture. To call it soup wouldn’t be correct because Ukrainian borscht is a recipe more like minestrone or pot-au-feu in its heartiness.

There is no one authentic recipe, but there are many classical versions. Every region of Ukraine has different varieties of borsch. Borscht from Lviv in the west of Ukraine is ruby red from beets and includes small, mushroom-filled dumplings; in southern Ukraine, borscht includes fish, and the central Ukrainian borscht, the most prevalent variation, is adored for its sweet-sour flavors. It can also be vegetarian, loaded with beets and mushrooms. It can be sour with sweet and tangy beet kvass (fermented beets), vinegar, sour cherries, rhubarb, or red currants. Borscht can be flavored with mushrooms or dried plums. It can include white beets and be pale in color. It can be spicy with paprika or suave with sour cream. You get the point.

There are over a hundred varieties with endless combinations of ingredients.

“A whole book could be written on borsch,” Ukrainian cookbook author Olia Hercules said in her book ‘Summer Kitchens.’ “It is the traditional Ukrainian dish – an unblended soup that involves beet and as many as seventy other ingredients, depending on region, season, occasion, and taste.”

Nevertheless, if you think of borscht as a stew with beets, cabbage, meat, and tomatoes, then it’s the central Ukrainian version that you have in mind.

This recipe makes quite a large amount, so plow ahead with your largest pot and freeze any extra for whenever you need a hearty, satisfying meal. A common saying in Ukraine is ‘good borsch is yesterday’s borsch,’ so if you can resist the urge to eat the soup straight away, know that the stew tastes better the next day.

Ukrainian Borscht

Makes 7-8 quarts

This stew takes advantage of late winter and early spring vegetables such as carrots, potatoes, and beets and includes your choice of beef short ribs or pork ribs.

I use store-bought beef stock, vegetable stock, or even water to save time because I often don’t have an extra day to make stock, and it is just as delicious. Browning the meat in the stockpot before adding it to the stew creates a layer of flavor. A few tablespoons of red wine vinegar help pump up the tartness.

¼ cup vegetable oil

3 pounds bone-in beef short ribs or pork ribs, or a combination of the two

2 tablespoons kosher salt, plus more to taste

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste

2 medium yellow onions, chopped

2 tablespoons tomato paste

3 quarts beef stock

2 quarts water

2 large red beets (1 – 1½ pounds), scrubbed well

2 15-ounce cans diced tomatoes

1 pound waxy potatoes, such as Yukon Gold, peeled and cut into ¾-inch dice

1 pound green cabbage, shredded (3 to 4 cups)

3 large carrots, grated on the large holes of a box grater (2 cups)

1 red bell pepper, seeded and diced

2 14.5-ounce cans of red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

4-6 tablespoons red wine vinegar or lemon juice

Sour cream, for serving

Fresh chopped dill for serving

Sliced scallions for serving

1. Heat a large stockpot (at least 8 quarts) over medium-high heat and add the oil. While the pot is heating up, season the meat with 2 tablespoons salt and ½ teaspoon pepper on all sides. When the oil starts to shimmer, carefully add the ribs and cook until browned on all sides (a few minutes per side), using tongs to flip. Don’t crowd the pan - you may need to do this in batches. Set the ribs aside on a plate and discard all but 2 tablespoons of excess fat from the pot.

2. Turn the heat down to medium and add the onion to the pot. Cook, stirring occasionally, until it is tender and lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Stir in the tomato paste and cook for 30 seconds. Add the beef stock, water, and the whole beets and bring to a boil. Reduce to a gentle simmer and cook until the beets just start to soften (a knife will go in with a bit of resistance), about 30 minutes. Carefully remove the beets from the pot and set them aside in a bowl to cool. Add the ribs back to the pot along with the tomatoes, cover, and cook at a gentle simmer until the meat is falling-apart tender, 2 to 2½ hours.

3. When the beets are cool enough to handle, peel away the skin using your fingers or a paring knife. Cut into ¾-inch pieces and set aside.

4. When the ribs are cooked, remove them from the pot with a slotted spoon and set them aside in a bowl. Taste the broth and season with additional salt and pepper if desired. Add the chopped beets, potatoes, cabbage, carrots, and bell pepper and simmer until they are just tender. While the vegetables are cooking, pull the meat from the ribs, discard any excess fat or connective tissue, and shred or cut the meat into bite-size pieces.

5. When the vegetables are cooked, stir in the meat and beans and simmer until cooked through, 10 to 15 minutes. Stir in the vinegar or lemon juice. Ladle borsch into bowls and top with a dollop of sour cream and a sprinkling of dill and scallions.

