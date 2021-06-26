Spice up your barbecue favorites with MIO ingredients

There are those who grill outdoors when the weather’s just right, and there are those who fire up the charcoal no matter the weather. And while both types appreciate the unique flavor that grilling can impart, they also like to keep things simple.

That is where this month’s Made in Oklahoma Coalition recipes can help, with two grill-perfect dishes that are low on fuss and high on flavor.

Chicken thighs are great for the grill, as they can take the heat and remain tender and juicy. Give them an added boost with MIO’s Easy Grilled BBQ Chicken Thighs, which use only three ingredients.

A great accompaniment to any grilled meat are jalapeño poppers, with their mix of creamy cheese and potent heat. The MIO take on this popular appetizer uses such ingredients as peach pepper jam and barbecue seasoning, and can be grilled or made in the oven.

Easy Grilled BBQ Chicken Thighs

4 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs

1 Bottle John’s Dry Rub