Spice up your barbecue favorites with MIO ingredients

There are those who grill outdoors when the weather’s just right, and there are those who fire up the charcoal no matter the weather. And while both types appreciate the unique flavor that grilling can impart, they also like to keep things simple.
That is where this month’s Made in Oklahoma Coalition recipes can help, with two grill-perfect dishes that are low on fuss and high on flavor.
Chicken thighs are great for the grill, as they can take the heat and remain tender and juicy. Give them an added boost with MIO’s Easy Grilled BBQ Chicken Thighs, which use only three ingredients.
A great accompaniment to any grilled meat are jalapeño poppers, with their mix of creamy cheese and potent heat. The MIO take on this popular appetizer uses such ingredients as peach pepper jam and barbecue seasoning, and can be grilled or made in the oven.
For more information on MIO companies and the products they offer: miocoalition.com
Easy Grilled BBQ Chicken Thighs
4 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs
1 Bottle John’s Dry Rub
1 Bottle John’s Hot or Mild Bar-B-Q Sauce
1. Dip or brush chicken thighs in olive oil to prevent sticking to grill.
2. Sprinkle John’s Dry Rub on thighs until coated. Heat grill to 300 degrees, and place chicken on hot grill.
3. Cook until bottom edge of chicken is turning white.
4. Pour barbecue sauce in a shallow bowl. Remove one chicken thigh at a time with tongs, dipping in barbecue sauce, and then placing back on grill. Repeat several times until chicken reaches an internal temperature of 175 degrees. Discard sauce used for dipping, and serve with fresh John’s Bar-B-Q Sauce.
Southern Roots Sisters Jalapeño Poppers
8-ounce package of Hiland cream cheese, room temperature
12 large jalapeño peppers
1½ cups finely shredded sharp cheddar cheese
1¾ teaspoons Head Country Original Championship Seasoning
12 slices Bar-S smoked bacon
½ cup Southern Roots Sisters Peach Pepper Jam
1 jar Augusto’s Green Sauce (for dipping)
Toothpicks
Parchment paper
1. Heat oven to 400 degrees. Place cream cheese in large mixing bowl and allow it to soften.
2. Meanwhile split the peppers lengthwise, remove and discard the seeds and veins. Prepare a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
3. Make the filling by combining cream cheese with cheddar cheese. Add the seasoning and mix well using a rubber spatula.
4. Stuff the jalapeños by dividing the filling between the halved jalapeños (about 1 tablespoon per half). Smooth out the filling so it is flush with the tops of the peppers.
5. Remove the bacon from the package and cut each slice in half. Wrap each half slice of bacon around each stuffed pepper. Secure with a toothpick and arrange on the parchment lined pan.
6. Bake the poppers for about 20 minutes, until the bacon is crispy, and the filling is melted and lightly browned. Remove pan from oven and coat the poppers using ½ cup of the Peach Pepper Jam and a pastry brush.
7. Return the poppers to the oven and bake for an additional 8-10 minutes. Once removed allow these to cool until the filling begins to set up. Serve with a side of Augusto’s Green Sauce for dipping.
