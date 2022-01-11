Soul-satisfying soup recipes sure to cure the winter blues

January is National Soup Month, which conveniently coincides with my month of starting resolutions and vowing to eat healthier.
January is also the time to rid the fridge and our diets of the rich, indulgent foods we devoured over the holidays. Enter boneless skinless chicken breasts and a bag of rice.
Separately, these two ingredients are rather mundane but combined, they transform into soul-satisfying broths.
These three favorite soups from my home-cooking repertoire couldn’t be more different but have two things in common: a minimum of ingredients (not much beyond rice, chicken, broth, and seasonings) and little time involved.
Greek Chicken, Egg, and Lemon Soup
Serves 4 to 6
Named for the Greek words meaning “egg and lemon,” avgolemono is a Mediterranean sauce or soup, consisting simply of chicken broth thickened with a mixture of beaten eggs and lemon juice, cooked gently to avoid any curdling.
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 3)
2 quarts low-sodium chicken broth
2/3 cup Arborio or other short-grain rice
3 large eggs
1/2 cup fresh lemon juice
Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper
Fresh dill sprigs, to serve
1. Place the chicken in a large pot with the chicken broth. Bring to a boil and reduce heat, simmering until chicken is cooked through, 10 to 15 minutes.
2. Remove chicken from the broth and set it aside until cool enough to handle. Stir rice into the simmering broth and simmer until the rice is cooked to al dente, about 20 to 25 minutes. Meanwhile, dice or shred chicken and add it back to the broth.
3. When the rice is nearly finished, whisk the eggs, lemon juice, and a pinch of salt until frothy. Slowly pour 2 cups of the broth into the bowl of egg and lemon, whisking constantly.
4. While whisking, slowly add the beaten mixture back into the pot and stir until the soup begins to thicken, about 3 minutes (Do not let the soup come to a simmer, or it may curdle). Season with salt and pepper and serve immediately, topped with a few dill sprigs.
Rice Soup with Chicken and Ginger
Serves 6 to 8
Congee is a Chinese soup in which rice is boiled in stock until it breaks down into a creamy porridge and is typically eaten for breakfast. When the inevitable cold, flu, or any other bug hits this year, this restorative broth just might be my replacement for chicken-noodle soup.
6 cups water
4 cups low-sodium chicken broth
1½ cups Arborio or other short-grain rice
2 teaspoons kosher salt
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
4 cups shredded cooked chicken (from 2 large chicken breasts or 1 rotisserie chicken)
2-3 tablespoons grated peeled fresh ginger
4 scallions, thinly sliced
1 bunch fresh cilantro, leaves torn or chopped
Lime wedges
Asian chili sauce (such as Sriracha) or chili crunch, optional
1. Bring water and chicken broth to a boil in a large soup pot. Stir in rice, salt, and butter, bring to a boil, and reduce to a gentle simmer. Continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until the rice is soft and creamy, about 1 hour.
2. Stir in the chicken, ginger, and scallions when ready to serve. Portion the soup into bowls and top with cilantro. Serve with lime wedges and chili condiments on the side.
3. Stir in chicken stock or water to thin out the soup to reheat.
Chicken and Rice Soup
Serves 4 to 6
This easy but satisfying soup is the perfect recipe for a cold weekend afternoon, utilizing not much more than a chicken and a cup of rice. The soup comes about from making a straightforward chicken stock – boil a chicken with a few chopped veggies. To serve, top a bowl of soup with slices of avocado, cilantro leaves, and a squeeze of lime juice if you have it, or throw in some lemon, parsley, and grated Parmesan.
1 whole chicken (3 to 4 pounds)
2 chopped carrots (no need to peel
1 onion, quartered
Kosher salt
1 cup long-grain white rice
Freshly ground black pepper
Sliced avocado, chopped cilantro, and lime wedges for serving
1. Place chicken in a soup pot with carrots, onion, and a generous pinch or two of salt. Cover with water (12 to 16 cups) and bring to a boil. Reduce to a gentle simmer and cook, uncovered, for 1 hour. Skim off any foam that forms on the surface.
2. Transfer chicken to plate to cool. Strain out and discard vegetables. Add rice to the broth and simmer until tender, about 15 minutes.
3. Meanwhile, shred the chicken meat from the bones and add it to the simmering broth. Season with salt and pepper and serve with avocado, cilantro, and a squeeze of lime juice.
