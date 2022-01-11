Soul-satisfying soup recipes sure to cure the winter blues

3 large eggs

1/2 cup fresh lemon juice

Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper

Fresh dill sprigs, to serve

1. Place the chicken in a large pot with the chicken broth. Bring to a boil and reduce heat, simmering until chicken is cooked through, 10 to 15 minutes.

2. Remove chicken from the broth and set it aside until cool enough to handle. Stir rice into the simmering broth and simmer until the rice is cooked to al dente, about 20 to 25 minutes. Meanwhile, dice or shred chicken and add it back to the broth.

3. When the rice is nearly finished, whisk the eggs, lemon juice, and a pinch of salt until frothy. Slowly pour 2 cups of the broth into the bowl of egg and lemon, whisking constantly.

4. While whisking, slowly add the beaten mixture back into the pot and stir until the soup begins to thicken, about 3 minutes (Do not let the soup come to a simmer, or it may curdle). Season with salt and pepper and serve immediately, topped with a few dill sprigs.

Rice Soup with Chicken and Ginger

Serves 6 to 8