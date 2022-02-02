Soul-satisfying soup recipes sure to cure the winter blues

These three favorite soups from my home-cooking repertoire couldn’t be more different but have two things in common: a minimum of ingredients (not much beyond rice, chicken, broth and seasonings) and little time involved.

Greek Chicken, Egg and Lemon Soup

Serves 4 to 6

Named for the Greek words meaning “egg and lemon,” avgolemono is a Mediterranean sauce or soup, consisting simply of chicken broth thickened with a mixture of beaten eggs and lemon juice, cooked gently to avoid any curdling. 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 3)

2 quarts low-sodium chicken broth

2/3 cup Arborio or other short-grain rice

3 large eggs

1/2 cup fresh lemon juice

Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper

Fresh dill sprigs, to serve

1. Place the chicken in a large pot with the chicken broth. Bring to a boil and reduce heat, simmering until chicken is cooked through, 10 to 15 minutes.