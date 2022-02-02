 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Soul-satisfying soup recipes sure to cure the winter blues
Soul-satisfying soup recipes sure to cure the winter blues

These three favorite soups from my home-cooking repertoire couldn’t be more different but have two things in common: a minimum of ingredients (not much beyond rice, chicken, broth and seasonings) and little time involved.

Greek Chicken, Egg and Lemon Soup

Serves 4 to 6

Named for the Greek words meaning “egg and lemon,” avgolemono is a Mediterranean sauce or soup, consisting simply of chicken broth thickened with a mixture of beaten eggs and lemon juice, cooked gently to avoid any curdling. 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 3)

2 quarts low-sodium chicken broth

2/3 cup Arborio or other short-grain rice

3 large eggs

1/2 cup fresh lemon juice

Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper

Fresh dill sprigs, to serve

1. Place the chicken in a large pot with the chicken broth. Bring to a boil and reduce heat, simmering until chicken is cooked through, 10 to 15 minutes.

2. Remove chicken from the broth and set it aside until cool enough to handle. Stir rice into the simmering broth and simmer until the rice is cooked to al dente, about 20 to 25 minutes. Meanwhile, dice or shred chicken and add it back to the broth.

3. When the rice is nearly finished, whisk the eggs, lemon juice and a pinch of salt until frothy. Slowly pour 2 cups of the broth into the bowl of egg and lemon, whisking constantly.

4. While whisking, slowly add the beaten mixture back into the pot and stir until the soup begins to thicken, about 3 minutes (Do not let the soup come to a simmer, or it may curdle). Season with salt and pepper and serve immediately, topped with a few dill sprigs.

Rice Soup with Chicken and Ginger

Serves 6 to 8

Congee is a Chinese soup in which rice is boiled in stock until it breaks down into a creamy porridge and is typically eaten for breakfast. When the inevitable cold, flu or any other bug hits this year, this restorative broth just might be my replacement for chicken-noodle soup. 6 cups water

4 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1½ cups Arborio or other short-grain rice

2 teaspoons kosher salt

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

4 cups shredded cooked chicken (from 2 large chicken breasts or 1 rotisserie chicken)

2-3 tablespoons grated peeled fresh ginger

4 scallions, thinly sliced

1 bunch fresh cilantro, leaves torn or chopped

Lime wedges

Asian chili sauce (such as Sriracha) or chili crunch, optional

1. Bring water and chicken broth to a boil in a large soup pot. Stir in rice, salt and butter, bring to a boil, and reduce to a gentle simmer. Continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until the rice is soft and creamy, about 1 hour.

2. Stir in the chicken, ginger and scallions when ready to serve. Portion the soup into bowls and top with cilantro. Serve with lime wedges and chili condiments on the side.

3. Stir in chicken stock or water to thin out the soup to reheat.

Chicken and Rice Soup

Serves 4 to 6

This easy but satisfying soup is the perfect recipe for a cold weekend afternoon, utilizing

not much more than a chicken and a cup of rice. The soup comes about from making a

straightforward chicken stock – boil a chicken with a few chopped veggies. To serve,

top a bowl of soup with slices of avocado, cilantro leaves and a squeeze of lime juice

if you have it, or throw in some lemon, parsley and grated Parmesan.

1 whole chicken (3 to 4 pounds)

2 chopped carrots (no need to peel)

1 onion, quartered

Kosher salt

1 cup long-grain white rice

Freshly ground black pepper

Sliced avocado, chopped cilantro and lime wedges for serving

1. Place chicken in a soup pot with carrots, onion and a generous pinch or two of salt. Cover with water (12 to 16 cups) and bring to a boil. Reduce to a gentle simmer and cook, uncovered, for 1 hour. Skim off any foam that forms on the surface.

2. Transfer chicken to plate to cool. Strain out and discard vegetables. Add rice to the broth and simmer until tender, about 15 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, shred the chicken meat from the bones and add it to the simmering broth. Season with salt and pepper and serve with avocado, cilantro and a squeeze of lime juice.

Meet Judy Allen

Judy Allen has been writing about food for more than 20 years, working as senior food editor for Martha Stewart Living and as a recipe contributor to other national publications. Allen has covered the Tulsa food scene since 2006, working with Tulsa’s top chefs to get the word out about restaurants, events, recipes and any other food news. She enjoys cooking almost anything but loves it even more when others cook for her.

