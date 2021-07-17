Smoker grill 101: Master this culinary art through patience and practice

Maybe you’re new to the idea of grilling with heat from smoke. Or maybe your smoker grill has been sitting with its fancy cover collecting dust since you got it, because you found out, like I did, it can be an expensive and challenging culinary art to master.

It’s my second season with an offset smoker grill in the backyard. In a dozen or so smoking sessions, I’ve learned a lot that can help you not just get started but really fine-tune your grilling.

What can you do wrong? Plenty. Start with fuel. Charcoal mostly comes in those cumbersome plastic-wrapped two-packs for a reason: We tend to waste a lot more fuel than is necessary to get the heat we need. Experiment with preheating your grill by measuring out the briquettes you turn to coal before you load up your grill chamber or firebox.

For my offset grill, filling even half the firebox chamber with hot coals can get the temperature from 100 to over 375 in almost no time. That’s not ideal for smoking, which on most grills works much better at temperatures closer to 250. It takes only half a charcoal chimney to have enough coals to preheat my grill to about 200.