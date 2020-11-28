Small Thanksgiving celebration may mean more leftovers. Try these recipes

Many households are having smaller celebrations this year.
Smaller celebrations, more leftovers? Perhaps.
If you find yourself with more food than people to eat it, here are some recipes to put everything to good use.
Turkey Carbonara
1 cup leftover turkey, shredded or cubed
½ cup leftover ham, diced
½ package spaghetti noodles
¾ cup heavy cream
½ cup cherry tomatoes, halved
¼ cup frozen green peas
2 teaspoons garlic, minced
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon dried sage
⅛ cup white wine
2 eggs
Salt and pepper
1. In a stock pot, cook the spaghetti noodles in boiling water until al dente. Strain, then dip into iced or cold water, and set aside.
2. In a skillet on medium-high heat, add the turkey, ham, green peas and garlic. Sauté and caramelize ingredients and de-glaze the pan with the white wine. Crack the eggs into the skillet and stir until lightly cooked. Add the heavy cream, spaghetti, tomatoes, Dijon mustard, sage and season with salt and pepper. Sauté all ingredients together until combined well and reduce to a low heat while the cream simmers for about 3 minutes. Garnish with some shaved Parmesan cheese.
— File recipe from executive chef Jeff Marlow, Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma
One-Bowl Cranberry Sauce Bread
Makes 1 loaf
This is the perfect loaf to kick off the Christmas shopping season. It is delicious as-is or drizzled with icing (½ cup confectioners sugar mixed with a tablespoon or two of milk).
1-1½ cups cranberry sauce, divided
⅓ cup olive oil
½ cup granulated white sugar
¼ cup brown sugar
1 large egg
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1½ cups flour
½ teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan, and set aside.
2. In a large bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer, beat together 1 cup cranberry sauce, oil, sugars, egg and vanilla. Add the flour, salt, baking soda and ground cinnamon. Stir well just until evenly combined.
3. Spread into the prepared pan. If you have ½ cup more of leftover cranberry sauce, smear it over the top of the batter with a spatula. Bake until a tester inserted in the center comes out clean, about 50 minutes.
Pumpkin Pie Shake
Makes 2 glasses
2 cups vanilla ice cream, slightly softened
3 tablespoons brandy, if desired
2 tablespoons milk
¼ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice or ground cinnamon
⅛ slice cold baked pumpkin pie, cut into chunks (from 9-inch pie)
Sweetened whipped cream, if desired
Cinnamon sticks, if desired
1. In blender, place ice cream, brandy, milk and pumpkin pie spice. Cover and blend on high speed until smooth and creamy. Add pie chunks; cover and blend until smooth, stopping blender to scrape down sides if necessary.
2. Pour into two glasses; top with sweetened whipped cream and garnish with cinnamon stick. Serve immediately.
Cranberry Brie Grilled Cheese
2 slices sourdough bread
1 tablespoon unsalted butter, softened
¼ cup cranberry sauce
1 heaping tablespoon whole grain mustard
Hunk of Brie cheese
1. Butter one side of each slice of bread. Place bread butter side down on a cutting board and slather one side of the bread with mustard and the other side of bread with cranberry sauce.
2. Generously smear Brie cheese (rind and all) atop the mustard side of the bread (it’s less messy than smearing cheese on cranberry). Join the two slices, but don’t smash them together.
3. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-low heat. Place the sandwich in a heated pan, butter side down. Flip when bottom has turned a golden brown. Brown on each side. Remove from pan and allow to rest for 5 minutes before slicing. Slice in two. Serve immediately.
— adapted from Joy the Baker
Creamy Butternut Squash Soup
Makes four servings
This simple recipe is the perfect way to use up leftover butternut puree from another recipe.
1 small onion, chopped
1 teaspoon canola oil
2 cups vegetable stock
1½ cups butternut puree
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon sugar
1 garlic clove minced
Salt to taste
Pepper to taste
½ cup milk
1. In a saucepan over medium heat, saute the onion in oil until tender. Add the stock, butternut, lemon juice, garlic, sugar, salt and pepper; bring to a boil.
2. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 20 minutes.
3. Stir in the milk and heat through.
4. If desired, place the soup in a blender and pulse until completely pureed and smooth.
What the Ale: NEFF Brewing OK Cider collaboration
Classics revisited: Test your knowledge about the best holiday movies
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.