The Porter Peach Festival is one of the most anticipated food festivals in Oklahoma.

The festival started Thursday and runs through Saturday. This is the 57th year for the event which celebrates the peach crops in the region.

It's a safe bet that many of the peaches sold in Porter this season will make their way into cobblers.

But the question is, what kind of cobbler do you prefer? The easy-to-throw-together kind made with a batter? Or the two-crust-kind? The latter takes a little longer but some swear it is worth it.

Either way, we have recipes for both that you are sure to love. Make of them using the fresh peaches you picked up at the festival or at a market this summer. We also have recipes for a bacon, peach and brie sandwich, peach jam, a peach wine slush and peach lemonade that all make the perfect showcase for the fruit.

EASY PEACH COBBLER

(made with a batter)

1/2 cup (1 stick) salted butter

1 cup flour

1 1/2 cups sugar (divided)

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup milk

4 cups fresh peaches

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1. Melt butter and pour it into the bottom of a 9-by-13-inch pan. In a bowl mix together the flour, 1 cup of sugar, baking powder and salt. Stir.

2. Add 1 cup of milk and stir just until dry ingredients are moistened. Pour batter over the butter. Do not stir.

3. Toss peaches with 1/2 cup sugar and cinnamon and distribute over batter.

4. Bake at 375 for 40 minutes or until golden brown. Serve hot or cold.

- adapted from vanillatulip.com

FRESH PEACH COBBLER WITH A BUTTER PIE PASTRY

Double-crust pastry, recipe below

1 cup sugar

7 large peaches

6 tablespoons unsalted butter

1. Roll out half the pie dough, and press into an 8-inch pie dish that is 2 inches deep. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons of sugar and refrigerate.

2. Roll out the rest of the pie dough, and cut into 8 strips for a lattice top. Lay the strips between wax paper and refrigerate.

3. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.

4. Peel and slice the peaches. Sprinkle half of the remaining sugar over the pie crust, and lay the sliced peaches in the pie plate. Mound the last few slices in the center. Sprinkle the rest of the sugar over the fruit and dot with thin slices of butter. Weave the pastry strips over the fruit, four going one way and four the other. Moisten the rim of the pie with cold water and press the strips down to seal.

5. Set the cobbler on the middle rack of the oven and bake for 10 minutes. Lower the heat to 425 degrees and bake for another 35 minutes. Let the cobbler cool for about 30 minutes before serving.

BUTTER PIE PASTRY

Makes enough for a double crust

2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

Scant teaspoon salt

12 tablespoons (1 1/2 sticks) firmly chilled or frozen unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

1/4 cup ice water

1. Put the flour, salt and butter in a mixing bowl. Blend well with a pastry blender or the tips of your fingers, until the mixture is the texture of cornmeal.

2. Add the ice water, mix quickly and shape the dough into a ball.

3. Dust the dough lightly with flour and shape into a flat cake. Wrap in wax paper, and put in the refrigerator to rest for 30 minutes.

- adapted from ezrapoundcake.com, originally from Edna Lewis' "In Pursuit of Flavor"

BACON, PEACH, AND BRIE SANDWICH WITH FRESH PEACH JAM

Makes two sandwiches

6 slices bacon

1 peach, thinly sliced

Brie cheese, thinly sliced

Unsalted butter, at room temperature

4 slices whole wheat bread

Fresh peach jam (recipe below)

1. Cook bacon. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and set aside.

2. With a butter knife, spread butter on one side of each slice of bread.

3. Divide peaches, Brie and bacon evenly on two slices of bread. Spread jam on the other two slices of bread and place, jam side down, on top of sandwiches.

4. Cook sandwiches in a skillet over medium heat until golden brown and the cheese has melted slightly, about 3-4 minutes. Serve immediately.

PEACH JAM

2 peaches

8 ounces honey

1 lemon

1. Pit, peel and chop peaches. Combine with honey in a small bowl and let sit about 10 minutes.

2. Cut lemon in half and juice into small bowl. Measure out 3 tablespoons and add to the fruit.

3. Add peach mixture to a small saucepan. Cook on medium low, stirring regularly, until the peaches soften, the liquid reduces and it becomes thick and spreadable, about 15 minutes. If you like, during cooking, you can use a potato masher to help break down the peach pieces.

4. The jam is done when you can pull a spoon or spatula through it and jam doesn’t immediately rush in to fill the space you’ve cleared.

5. Cool and place in a jar or resealable container. Keeps in refrigerator for up to two weeks.

PEACH WINE SLUSH

2 cups cold fruity white wine or rosé

3 frozen fresh peaches, sliced (or half a bag of frozen peaches)

Splash of orange liqueur such as Cointreau or Triple Sec (optional)

Sliced peaches or other fruit, such as blackberries or strawberries for garnish (optional)

1. Blanch, peel, slice and freeze fresh peaches in advance. Or use half a bag of frozen peaches.

2. Combine the wine and peaches in a blender. Puree until smooth.

3. Add a splash of orange liqueur. Serve immediately, or place in the freezer until it reaches desired consistency.

4. Add fruit garnish to glass before serving, if you like.

PEACH LEMONADE

3 large ripe peaches, pitted and cut into quarters

½ cup sugar

1 quart plus 1 cup water, divided

1 cup fresh lemon juice (6-8 lemons)

1. In a medium saucepan, combine fresh peaches, 1 cup water and sugar. Cook over medium heat until boiling. Reduce heat, simmer for 5 minutes. Let cool.

2. Place in blender and blend until smooth. Using a sieve over a 2-quart pitcher, press peach syrup through sieve.

3. Add fresh lemon juice.

4. Add at least one quart water and taste. Add more water to make the lemonade less concentrated, if you want. Add additional sweetener to taste. Add ice to chill and serve.