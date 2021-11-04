 Skip to main content
Send us your cookie recipes to enter our 2021 Christmas cookie contest
0 Comments

Enter the Tulsa World’s 12 Days of Cookies contest.  JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file

 John Clanton

Snowball cookies covered in messy powdered sugar. Spritz cookies shaped like wreaths and stars. Sugar cookies covered with colorful icing.

It just wouldn’t be the holidays without cookies.

And part of the fun of making Christmas cookies is swapping recipes with friends.

We’re kicking off our annual 12 Days of Cookies contest. Think you have a recipe worth sharing?

Send it by Nov. 27 to Tulsa World 12 Days of Cookies, Attn: Nicole Marshall Middleton, P.O. Box 1770, Tulsa, OK, 74102 or by email to scene@tulsaworld.com.

We’ll choose a selection of the best recipes and stories and publish the winning submissions each day in the newspaper and online for our 12 Days of Cookies contest.

 

