Satisfy gameday crowds with these Made in Oklahoma recipes

Football season in Oklahoma is in full swing, which means that it is also time to consider upping one’s tailgating and gameday hosting routine with some new twists on old favorites.

Those who are dedicated followers of TikTok may have seen videos of the “nacho table” — basically covering one’s dining room table with some kind of protective layer, then covering the surface with tortilla chips, salsas, cheeses and whatever else one might want.

Elevate your nacho table with ingredients from members of the Made In Oklahoma coalition, from the cheese sauce to the salsa.

Of course, you don’t need to be serving a crowd to serve up a tasty snack to enjoy during the game. An easy way to satisfy all the sweet and salty crunchy cravings that might arise is with a batch of caramel corn augmented with Oklahoma ingredients.

Nacho Table

Meat Mixture:

1 pound ground beef