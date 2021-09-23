Satisfy gameday crowds with these Made in Oklahoma recipes

Football season in Oklahoma is in full swing, which means that it is also time to consider upping one’s tailgating and gameday hosting routine with some new twists on old favorites.
Those who are dedicated followers of TikTok may have seen videos of the “nacho table” — basically covering one’s dining room table with some kind of protective layer, then covering the surface with tortilla chips, salsas, cheeses and whatever else one might want.
Elevate your nacho table with ingredients from members of the Made In Oklahoma coalition, from the cheese sauce to the salsa.
Of course, you don’t need to be serving a crowd to serve up a tasty snack to enjoy during the game. An easy way to satisfy all the sweet and salty crunchy cravings that might arise is with a batch of caramel corn augmented with Oklahoma ingredients.
For more information about MIO Coalition members, the products they offer and where they can be purchased: miocoalition.com.
Nacho Table
Meat Mixture:
1 pound ground beef
1 small package taco seasoning
1 jar Ace in the Bowl salsa
Nacho Cheese Sauce:
2 tablespoons Hiland Butter
2 tablespoons Shawnee Mills Flour
1 cup Hiland whole milk
1½ cups shredded cheddar cheese
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon chili powder
Additional ingredients:
2 large bags tortilla chips
½ cup chopped fresh cilantro
2 limes, cut into wedges
2 tomatoes, chopped
Hiland Sour Cream
Sixth Day Snacks Salsa
Sixth Day Snacks Pickled Jalapenos
Augusto’s Green Sauce
1. To make Meat Mixture: Cook ground beef over medium-high heat until no pink remains. Drain grease. Add taco seasoning and salsa, bringing to a simmer, then cooking on medium-low heat for 15 to 20 minutes.
2. To make Nacho Cheese Sauce: Place butter and flour in a small saucepan over medium heat. Whisk until butter is melted and mixture becomes foamy, about a minute. Add milk, whisking as you add. Bring milk to a simmer. Once it has simmered a couple of minutes, turn off heat. Add cheese, stirring until melted. Add salt and chili powder.
3. To make Nacho Table: Line your kitchen table or island with parchment paper or foil. Spread chips across the table. Just before serving, sprinkle with meat mixture. Then drizzle with nacho cheese sauce. Top with cilantro, lime, tomatoes, sour cream, salsa, jalapenos and Augusto’s green sauce.
Note: One way to neatly add the tomatoes or green sauce is to place them in a plastic squeeze bottle to drizzle across the nachos. Place plates and several sets of tongs around the table so guests can help themselves.
Tailgate Honey Nut Caramel Corn
½ cup popcorn kernels or 1 (3-ounce) bag microwave popcorn
1 cup Miller Pecan Co. pecans
½ cup Healthy Cravings Bees Knees Honey Cinnamon Nut Mix
1 cup brown sugar
¼ cup Cheatwood’s Pure Raw Honey
½ teaspoon kosher salt
½ cup Hiland butter
¼ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon Griffin’s vanilla
1. Prepare popcorn according package directions. Spread popcorn on a large, rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Sprinkle with pecans and nut mix.
2. In a small saucepan, combine brown sugar, honey, salt and butter over medium heat. Cook, stirring often, allowing mixture to come to a simmer. Simmer 4-5 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat before the mixture gets too dark. Stir in baking soda and vanilla. Pour mixture over popcorn and nuts, gently tossing to coat.
3. Bake in a 350-degree preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes, stirring every 5 minutes. Cool completely before serving.
Featured video: