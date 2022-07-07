Restaurant News: Leon's Smoke Shack opens on Studio Row, Arizona Mexican closes for now

Leon’s Smoke Shack will open its second location Thursday, July 7, at 1529 E. Third St., just across the street from the Church Studio.

There is a bit of serendipity involved, as the Church Studio was originally founded by Tulsa rock legend Leon Russell and serves as both a museum of his career as well as a working recording studio and concert venue. Leon Thompson, who established the original Leon’s Smoke Shack at 601 S. Sheridan Road in 2014, also shares the same birthday as Russell: April 2.

The Tulsa World in its 2014 review praised Leon’s ribs, sauce and beans, dubbed “Them Beans,” which were described as “more savory than sweet and heavily dotted with bits of brisket.” Other dishes include the signature Slap Potato, topped with a choice of meat, and desserts from Sugar Ruth’s Bakery.

Arizona Mexican closes — for now

On June 30, Heyka Zambrano, the owner of Arizona Mexican Restaurant, announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page that it was closing.

However, employees at the restaurant said they are working to reopen the long-lived restaurant in the coming months.

Zambrano said in her post, “It is with incredible sadness that I have to announce that Arizona is having to close its doors. We just can’t make it, with the increase in costs to produce the food, and with the hard struggle with the finances....The debt that I am now facing from trying to keep the restaurant open is overwhelming, but I have to keep moving forward.

“I had some of the best staff one could ask for, many have been with us for over 20 years,” Zambrano wrote, “and it is breaking my heart, but I am eternally grateful for them and thank them for sticking with it for so long.”

Morris Pardo, who has helped run the restaurant for more than 20 years, said he is working to reopen it.

“We are working with attorneys and the city now to get all the licenses arranged,” he said. “We also want to do some remodeling, so we can really make a fresh start.”

Pardo said there is no timeline for reopening but added he plans to keep the restaurant’s Facebook page and phone number active to keep fans of the restaurant informed of the progress.

“It will be the same menu,” Pardo said.

Zambrano’s husband, Isabel, opened the first Arizona Mexican Restaurant in 1993 after moving to Tulsa from Atlanta. At one time, the Zambrano family had restaurants in Tulsa, Owasso and Broken Arrow. Isabel Zambrano died in 2004 at age 41, and Heyka Zambrano carried on running the restaurants. She also opened a restaurant featuring the German food she grew up with, Heyka’s Heimat, in Broken Arrow in 2006.

New chef at La Tertulia

Jessie Gilroy has taken over the executive chef position at La Tertulia, the New Mexican restaurant created by James Beard Award-winning chef Kevin Nashan.

Gilroy worked at two of Nashan’s St. Louis-based restaurants, Sidney Street Cafe and the original Peacemaker Lobster & Crab Co., as well as operating her own restaurant, Pangea, in the St. Louis suburb of St. Charles, Missouri. Pangea closed in April.

Rise closes

The lone Oklahoma location of the regional chain Rise Southern Biscuits, at 1520 E. 15th St., has closed.

The Cherry Street shop, which opened in November 2020, was only the second location for this North Carolina-based chain west of the Mississippi River. The menu featured freshly made buttermilk biscuits filled with everything from sausage and country ham to actual fried chicken and vegan “chicken.”

Boston Deli offers Thanksgiving in July

One of the many things Americans celebrate on July 4 is freedom — not just the inalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, but also the freedom to enjoy a classic holiday meal out of its traditional season.

The Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St., is doing just that for its Thursday special in July, with a “Thanksgiving Summer” that combines the best of summer’s bounty with fall’s flavors.

The menu begin with a locally sourced free-range turkey that has been deboned and formed into a roulade, wrapped around a stuffing of house-made chorizo sausage, sorrel and honey, and roasted over pecan wood, with a Southwestern cranberry sauce spiced with lime and chilies, and served with a chipotle giblet gravy.

This is accompanied by whipped Yukon Gold potatoes with garlic and chives; frizzled Brussels sprouts with smoked chili powder, balsamic vinegar and roasted pumpkin seeds; traditional deviled eggs; and skewers of lime-and-balsamic glazed watermelon that have been grilled, then chilled.

Dessert is a bourbon sweet potato pumpkin pie with cinnamon whipped cream.

Cost is $30 per person, and reservations are required. This special is available 5-8 p.m. each Thursday in July. Wine and beer pairings are available.

