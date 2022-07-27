Ree Drummond to star in new TV series

Oklahoma's own Ree Drummond will be taking a new role this television season, as the host of a new Food Network competition show, "Big Bad Budget Battle," which premieres Aug. 9. The series will also be streaming on Discovery+.

Each episode will feature three home cooks who will be given a small amount of cash to purchase ingredients they will then use to make restaurant-quality meals that are as inexpensive as they are delicious. A panel of culinary experts will judge the result, with the winner taking home a trophy and a year's worth of groceries.

Episode themes will include "Supermarket Shortcuts," where contestants will have only $20 to buy what they need to make a signature dish; "Leftover Lessons," with pre-made items that must be transformed into new dishes; "$30 Day," where contestants must create a day's worth of meals with only $30 worth of groceries; and "Party Planning on a Budget."

New episodes of Drummond's signature series, "The Pioneer Woman," will begin airing Aug. 6 on Food Network, and streaming on Discovery+.

Drummond, whose "The Pioneer Woman" brand has morphed from a blog into a lifestyle empire, will be sharing her own ideas and recipes to save time and money in the kitchen on the show's website, FoodNetwork.com/BigBadBudgetBattle.

