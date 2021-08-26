Recipes for heatwave snacking, fresh from the garden

Let’s be honest here. I have no plans to turn on any oven or grill this week.
It’s just too darn hot! Instead, I’ll be taking a cue from both my garden and a weekend visit to the farmers’ market, eating salads, sandwiches and pasta loaded with chopped raw tomatoes.
If you’re looking for a no-cook nosh, throw a few fresh veggies into a blender and give it a quick whirl for a fresh, zesty and cool Green Gazpacho soup, no heat required.
Or, grab some bread and a ripe tomato or two and bang out Pan Con Tomate — a Spanish treat — in a matter of minutes.
Green Gazpacho
Serves 4
Tomatillos, not related to the tomato, add a pleasant zing to the soup. If you desire a more traditional gazpacho, especially when tomatoes are in season, feel free to use chopped green, yellow or red tomatoes instead.
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
3 cloves garlic, finely grated or minced
1 avocado, pitted
1 English cucumber, halved lengthwise and seeded
1 pound tomatillos, husks removed, chopped
1 green bell pepper, chopped
1-2 jalapeño peppers, seeded and chopped
4 green onions, cut into 1-inch pieces
¼ cup white wine vinegar
2 tablespoons lime juice
1 teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon coarse salt
1. Add olive oil and garlic to a blender.
2. Scoop out the avocado and coarsely chop the cucumber and place them in the blender.
3. Add the tomatillos, bell pepper, jalapeño, green onion, vinegar, lime juice, sugar, and salt and process until smooth.
Make-ahead tip: The soup can be made up to a day ahead.
Pan Con Tomate
Traditionally, pan con tomate is made by rubbing the cut side of a ripe tomato against the toasted bread. The problem is that it doesn’t always get absorbed, leaving the toast fairly dry. If you have an abundance of tomatoes on hand, grate extras and save for using as a fresh, no-cook pasta sauce.
Few slices crusty bread, toasted
Extra virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
A few large garlic cloves, halved crosswise
A couple heirloom tomatoes, halved, tough cores cut out
Flaky sea salt
Freshly ground black pepper, chopped oregano, and/or oil-packed anchovy fillets (for serving; optional)
1. Drizzle olive oil over each slice of bread and rub each piece to evenly distribute the oil. Rub toast with cut sides of garlic; set aside.
2. Meanwhile, grate cut sides of tomatoes on the largest holes of a grater into a medium bowl until all that’s left are the flattened tomato skins. Season the grated tomatoes generously with salt.
3. Spoon a generous amount of tomato sauce over each toast (you may have some left over). Let sit at least a minute or two so the bread can absorb some of the juices. Drizzle with oil, sprinkle with more salt, and top as desired.
