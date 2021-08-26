Recipes for heatwave snacking, fresh from the garden

Let’s be honest here. I have no plans to turn on any oven or grill this week.

It’s just too darn hot! Instead, I’ll be taking a cue from both my garden and a weekend visit to the farmers’ market, eating salads, sandwiches and pasta loaded with chopped raw tomatoes.

If you’re looking for a no-cook nosh, throw a few fresh veggies into a blender and give it a quick whirl for a fresh, zesty and cool Green Gazpacho soup, no heat required.

Or, grab some bread and a ripe tomato or two and bang out Pan Con Tomate — a Spanish treat — in a matter of minutes.

Green Gazpacho

Serves 4

Tomatillos, not related to the tomato, add a pleasant zing to the soup. If you desire a more traditional gazpacho, especially when tomatoes are in season, feel free to use chopped green, yellow or red tomatoes instead.

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

3 cloves garlic, finely grated or minced

1 avocado, pitted

1 English cucumber, halved lengthwise and seeded

1 pound tomatillos, husks removed, chopped