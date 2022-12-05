Recipe: Whiskey Cake tastes like clove and Christmas

With the flavors of clove, whiskey and chocolate deepened by a fair amount of coffee, this cake may be your new favorite recipe for a holiday gathering.

Or, just the perfect chocolate fix you needed to get you through the busy shopping season.

Forget making that messy and super sweet frosting, just a dusting of powdered sugar will do.

It's dense and delicious and the flavors meld beautifully when wrapped in plastic and kept in the fridge after cooling.

CHOCOLATE IRISH WHISKEY CAKE

12 tablespoons (1½ sticks) unsalted butter, cut into 1-inch pieces, plus more to grease the pan

¾ cup plus 3 tablespoons unsweetened (not Dutch process) cocoa powder

1½ cups strong brewed coffee

½ cup Irish whiskey, or whiskey of your choice

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup dark brown sugar

2 cups all-purpose flour

1½ teaspoons baking soda

¾ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

⅛ teaspoon ground cloves

3 large eggs

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1 cup mini chocolate chips

1. Place an oven rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 325 degrees. Butter a 10-inch springform pan and dust with 3 tablespoons cocoa powder, tapping out the excess.

2. Heat the coffee, whiskey, butter and remaining ¾ cup of cocoa powder in a heavy medium saucepan over low heat until the butter is melted, whisking occasionally. Add the sugars and whisk until dissolved. Remove from the heat, transfer the mixture to a large bowl, and let cool.

3. While the chocolate cools, whisk together the flour, baking soda, salt, black pepper and cloves in a large bowl. In a separate, small bowl, whisk together the eggs and vanilla. Beginning with a slow drizzle, whisk the eggs into the cooled chocolate mixture until combined. Add the flour mixture and whisk until smooth (but don’t over mix), then stir in the chocolate chips. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake until a wooden pick inserted into the center comes out mostly clean, about 50 minutes to 1 hour.

4. Cool the cake in the pan on a rack (if you’re going to leave the cake in the pan overnight, cover it with a dish towel so it doesn’t dry out). Using the tip of a knife, loosen the cake from the pan and remove the outer ring. Wrap the cake in plastic so it doesn’t dry out. After 1 day, store it in the fridge, where it will last up to 1 week. Sprinkle with powdered sugar, if desired.

— adapted from Serious Eats, originally from Cowgirl Cuisine