Recipe: Brown butter spritz cookies get a butterscotch schnapps glaze

To celebrate Tulsa’s love of cookies, the Tulsa World published a cookbook with 101 recipes that includes some of the city’s most cherished traditions.

“Tulsa World Cookies” features a variety of delicious winning recipes from newspaper readers and writers, as well as from local bakeries and festivals.

This cookbook is a local classic and a beloved staple in many Tulsa kitchens. Read on to find a recipe excerpt from “Tulsa World Cookies.”

Brown Butter Spritz Cookie with Butterscotch Schnapps Glaze

Browning the butter gives these spritz cookies a new flavor profile that pairs well with butterscotch schnapps.

Tasters liked the unique schnapps flavor, but a different liqueur could be substituted — think Bailey's Irish Cream or amaretto.

Or, leave out the liqueur and just use the cream or half and half. You will have to adjust the liquid amount to get the glaze to the consistency you want it. Also, it tends to thicken as it dries, so you might have to add a little liquid to compensate.

1 cup unsalted butter

½ cup powdered sugar

2 eggs

2½ teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups flour

½ teaspoon salt

For glaze:

1 cup powdered sugar

1 tablespoon butterscotch schnapps

1 tablespoon half and half or heavy cream

Assorted sugars and sprinkles

1. Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium heat, stirring frequently to prevent it from burning. It should turn golden brown and it will develop brown flecks at about 7-8 minutes. Pour the brown butter into a small bowl and refrigerate about 1 hour.

2. In a large bowl, combine the brown butter and powdered sugar, beating until smooth. Beat in the eggs and vanilla.

3. In a small bowl, combine flour and salt. Gradually add the flour mixture to the mixing bowl, beating until blended. Dough should be a little bit sticky.

4. Using a cookie press, press dough in desired shapes about 1 inch apart on parchment paper-lined baking sheets. Bake at 375 degrees for 6-8 minutes, or until set. Remove them before the edges brown. Place wire racks to cool completely.

5. Mix powdered sugar, schnapps and half and half or cream. For a thinner glaze, add more half and half or cream. For a thicker glaze add more sugar.

6. Dip top of the cookies in the glaze, sprinkle with sugar if you choose. Place them back on a wire rack and allow glaze to set.