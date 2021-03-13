Ravioli worth raving about for National Ravioli Day

Ravioli is one of the most popular dishes among pasta lovers. Thank goodness March 20 is National Ravioli Day. I don’t need an excuse to eat a hearty bowl of cheese-stuffed pasta, but if it’s a holiday, then count me in.
Ravioli is a traditional type of Italian filled pasta, made up of a filling sealed between two layers of thin egg pasta dough. The filling can range from cheesy to meaty or even merely a farm-fresh egg yolk.
Ravioli pasta is typically served in a rich chicken broth or tossed with a tomato or cream pasta sauce. Thanks to a happy accident in a restaurant kitchen in St. Louis, deep-fried ravioli (also called “toasted ravioli”) has become a favorite appetizer or snack, especially when dipped in zesty marinara sauce.
Ravioli can be homemade or purchased fresh or frozen in grocery stores, and there are numerous spots in town to grab a hot and hearty bowl of delicious stuffed pasta.
Stonehorse Café
1748 Utica Square, 918-712-7470 stonehorsecafe.com
Stonehorse Café is a charming restaurant in the heart of Utica Square that has been serving Tulsa food-lovers a favorite menu of contemporary American cuisine for more than two decades (originally, Stonehorse Café occupied the spot in Brookside where Bin 35 now resides). Owner and chef Tim Inman oversees the restaurant and the bustling market around the corner. Everything is made on the premises, including the popular pasta dishes — there is always a house-made ricotta and cheese ravioli on the menu. The accompaniments change with the seasons, as well as the whims of the chef (which, at the time this was written, included Italian sausage, mushrooms and lima beans), but one thing you can count on is that the dish will be delicious.
Palace Café
1301 E. 15th St., 918-582-4321 palacetulsa.com
Palace Café owner and chef James Shrader offers a short rib ravioli that has everything I love wrapped up in a single pasta dish — mascarpone-potato filling, braised chard, beef short ribs, veal gastrique and Parmesan cheese.
Bird & Bottle
3324-A E. 31st St., 918-895-6468 birdandbottletulsa.com
The menu at Bird & Bottle changes often, but there is typically a seasonal ravioli dish offered. Chef Stephen Lindstrom’s most current creation is cheese ravioli with heirloom cherry tomatoes, rosemary mushrooms, spice sausage, kale and white wine sauce. Pair the dish with an icy martini and crisp Brussels sprout salad.
Biga Vino e Cucina
4329 S. Peoria Ave., 918-743-2442 bigaitalianrestaurant.com
Tuck and Kate Curren opened Biga Vino e Cucina in January 2000, and it is now a landmark restaurant in the thriving Brookside district. Tuck’s menu changes occasionally, but there are mainstay dishes that customers come back for, specifically the pasta. At any given time, there could be three ravioli options gracing the menu — cheese ravioli with sage butter, veal ravioli with tomato cream or lobster ravioli with vodka sauce. Bookended with lemony arugula and bresaola salad and a hearty serving of tiramisu, your home-style Italian dinner is complete.
Mondo’s Ristorante Italiano
3410 S. Peoria Ave., 918-561-6300 mondositalian.com
The colossal pasta pillows at Mondo’s Ristorante Italiano are a “house favorite,” filled with ricotta, grated Parmesan and Pecorino, and a secret blend of spices. They are served covered with your choice of zesty homemade meat sauce or marinara. A serving of ravioli includes three large pillows and comes with a choice of house salad or a bowl of minestrone or clam chowder.
Hideaway Pizza
Multiple locations hideawaypizza.com
If fried ravioli is what you’re craving, head to Hideaway Pizza for a crunchy starter to a pizza dinner. Hideaway’s appetizer includes eight breaded cheese ravioli, fried, sprinkled in the house Parmesan-herb shake, and Hideaway marinara sauce for dipping.
Or whip up a batch in your own kitchen.
St. Louis-style toasted ravioli
Serves 4 to 6
Packaged ravioli and jarred marinara sauce are the key ingredients to this St. Louis classic.
¾-1 pound fresh or frozen ravioli (meat and/or cheese)
2 large eggs, beaten
1 cup milk
1½ cups breadcrumbs
3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley
1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh rosemary
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
Vegetable oil, for frying
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
Marinara sauce, heated, for dipping
1. If using fresh ravioli, spread the ravioli on a baking sheet and freeze until hard, 20 to 30 minutes.
2. Whisk the eggs and milk in a shallow dish or pie plate. Mix the breadcrumbs, parsley, rosemary and ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper in another shallow dish.
3. Dip the ravioli in the egg mixture, letting the excess drip off, then coat with the bread crumb mixture. Return to the baking sheet and freeze until hard, about 15 minutes.
4. Heat about 1 inch of vegetable oil in a deep skillet until a deep-fry thermometer registers 350 degrees. Fry the ravioli in 2 or 3 batches, turning as needed, until golden brown, 4 to 6 minutes per batch. Transfer to a paper towel-lined baking sheet to drain and immediately sprinkle with the Parmesan. Serve with the marinara sauce.
The Men Who Would be Scene: 70 years of Admiral Twin and two important Philbrook exhibits
Twenty questions: How will you fare in ultimate Tulsa pop culture quiz?