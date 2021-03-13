Ravioli worth raving about for National Ravioli Day

Ravioli is one of the most popular dishes among pasta lovers. Thank goodness March 20 is National Ravioli Day. I don’t need an excuse to eat a hearty bowl of cheese-stuffed pasta, but if it’s a holiday, then count me in.

Ravioli is a traditional type of Italian filled pasta, made up of a filling sealed between two layers of thin egg pasta dough. The filling can range from cheesy to meaty or even merely a farm-fresh egg yolk.

Ravioli pasta is typically served in a rich chicken broth or tossed with a tomato or cream pasta sauce. Thanks to a happy accident in a restaurant kitchen in St. Louis, deep-fried ravioli (also called “toasted ravioli”) has become a favorite appetizer or snack, especially when dipped in zesty marinara sauce.

Ravioli can be homemade or purchased fresh or frozen in grocery stores, and there are numerous spots in town to grab a hot and hearty bowl of delicious stuffed pasta.

Stonehorse Café

1748 Utica Square, 918-712-7470 stonehorsecafe.com