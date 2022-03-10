Ranch dressing goes from humble salad topper to beloved staple

“Bring me my ranch dressing hose!” — Homer Simpson

As a nation of immigrants, we have embraced many other countries’ dressings: Italian, French, Russian and the mysterious Thousand Islands. But by falling in love with a creamy buttermilk dressing with roots in California, we created the ultimate American dressing.

What is it about ranch dressing that makes us love it so? Like, hundreds of thousands of gallons so.

Ranch dressing started as a salad topper, but the condiment has gone way beyond, becoming the perfect pairing for pizza, chicken wings (sorry, blue cheese), carrot sticks and French fries. My son saves a pile of “pizza bones” until the end of the meal for dunking in ranch dressing.

But really, does the tangy, addictive, creamy condiment come from an actual ranch? As it turns out, yes, from the Hidden Valley Guest Ranch just outside Santa Barbara, California.

Nebraska-born Steve Henson and his wife, Gayle, bought the run-down property (formerly known as Sweetwater Ranch) in 1954. “At the ranch, guests enjoyed the great outdoors by day and home-cooked meals by night,” according to the Hidden Valley website. “But it was something else that brought them back again and again: delicious, homemade buttermilk salad dressing made with a special blend of herbs and spices, lovingly prepared by the proprietor — the Original Ranch dressing.”

In the early days, the dressing was merely a local delicacy, but guests at the ranch were soon asking for jars to take home, so the proprietors started packaging the spice blend for customers to mix at home with their own buttermilk. The spice packets eventually found their way onto local supermarket shelves, and shoppers could stock their pantries with the mixture.

In 1972, the Clorox Company bought the Hidden Valley Ranch brand for $8 million. According to the company, scientists at Clorox had to reformulate the original recipe to make it both shelf-stable and easier to use at home, meaning they wanted to eliminate the need to buy buttermilk to mix the dressing. The breakthrough came in 1983, with the debut of bottled Hidden Valley Ranch dressing.

Ranch dressing has also found its way into other markets — ranch-flavored chips, sodas, ice cream and more have been spotted in the marketplace. There is a ranch-themed restaurant in St. Louis that offers over two dozen varieties of dressing. Hidden Valley sells ranch-themed clothing on their website for extreme ranch fans, including a letterman’s jacket and a bathing suit lettered with “I put ranch on my ranch.” And there is even a ranch dressing-flavored soda on the market.

NPR was correct when posting the tagline “Americans are floating in a pool of ranch dressing.” We love it. We love it so much that now it outranks ketchup as the No. 1 dressing and condiment. The global information company The NPD Group reported that bottled ranch dressing is the No. 1 dressing shipped to United States cafeterias, restaurants and institutions. Its sales and shipping doubles that of its closest competitor, blue cheese, and no one even talks about Italian dressing anymore (Ranch overtook it in popularity back in 1992).

Ranch dressing has won the popularity contest for salad toppers for years now, and because it’s so adaptable, the NPD Group dubbed it “the Swiss Army knife” of salad dressings. It might even be the “new ketchup,” as people dip their wings, fries and even — or should I say especially — pizza in the creamy dressing. Home cooks rub ranch seasoning onto chicken, stir it into soups and stews, bake it into macaroni and cheese and sprinkle it over popcorn. Some diehards buy it by the keg or offer ranch fountains at special events.

Stuart Myers, vice president of sales and marketing for Mazzio’s, calls it “Oklahoma ketchup.” According to Myers, Mazzio’s Cor. sells 200,000 gallons of ranch per year at its 112 locations. That amounts to 5 gallons a day at each location. “We receive up to 20 requests per week from customers asking for the dressing to be sold in stores,” Myers added. “We’ve looked at creating a shelf-stable product, but once the preservatives are added, it changes the flavor profile. That flavor is sacred to the Mazzio’s family, but we’ll keep working on it.” For the time being, customers will have to buy their favorite ranch in-house.

Hideaway Pizza may not have invented ranch dressing, but the Oklahoma-based pizza company has sure put their version of the creamy sauce in the running as the best. Folks around the state have been dipping wedges into Hideaway’s dressing for years — originally, creamy Italian was the preference, but now ranch tops the charts. “We didn’t invent it, but we may have perfected it,” said Jenny Grisby, Hideaway’s digital marketing director. “It was a dressing; now it’s a side.” Hideaway’s numbers rival Mazzio’s, with each restaurant dipping out a little over 5 gallons of ranch per week.

Ask almost anyone in town about their favorite ranch, and odds are, they will say it’s either Mazzio’s or Hideaway. The equally delicious versions are made with a proprietary spice blend, food service-grade mayo and buttermilk. But no matter how hard I try, the best I can do when making it at home is to get close.

Making homemade ranch is a guaranteed step up from any bottled variety. The first four ingredients in a bottle of Hidden Valley Original Ranch are vegetable oil, water, egg yolk and sugar. The typical bottle of ranch dressing also includes phosphoric acid, xanthan gum and MSG — things Henson probably wasn’t adding back at the ranch in 1954. Since many households consume the creamy dressing by the gallon, why not make it from scratch? And order pizza tonight.

Homemade Ranch Seasoning

Makes 1 cup

This homemade version takes mere minutes and uses up pantry staples you may already have on hand. Use the mix to make a quick dressing or dip or any recipe that calls for ranch dressing seasoning. Dried buttermilk is available in most grocery stores in the baking aisle.

1 cup dry buttermilk

4 tablespoons dried parsley

2 tablespoons dried chives

2 tablespoons onion powder

1 tablespoon kosher salt

4 teaspoons garlic powder

4 teaspoons onion flakes

2 teaspoons dried dill

1½ teaspoons ground black pepper

Pinch of cayenne pepper, optional

In the bowl of a food processor, pulse all ingredients until well combined, about 1 minute. Transfer to an airtight container. Store in the refrigerator for up to 6 months.

Homemade Ranch Dressing

Makes about 1½ cups

We make a batch of homemade ranch dressing at least once a week. To make a thicker dip, reduce the amount of milk to ¼ cup.

½ cup mayonnaise

½ cup sour cream

3 tablespoons ranch seasoning

¾-1 cup milk

Whisk mayonnaise, sour cream and seasoning. Whisk in milk until dressing reaches desired consistency. Transfer to a jar or bottle and refrigerate for up to a week.

Baked Ranch Pretzels

Makes 4 cups

These savory snacks will be gone in a flash. I first learned of the recipe from my good friend’s teenage daughter at the lake and have craved them ever since.

½ cup (1 stick) butter

1 bag (16 ounces) pretzel twists

2 tablespoons ranch seasoning

Heat oven to 300°.

Melt the butter in a small saucepan or the microwave. Scatter the pretzels on a rimmed baking sheet or in a roasting pan. Drizzle the melted butter over the pretzels and sprinkle with the ranch seasoning. Toss well to coat each pretzel with butter and seasoning. Bake the pretzels for 15 minutes. Stir the pretzels and bake for 15 minutes more. The pretzels will crisp as they cool. Store cooled pretzels in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.

Breaded Ranch Chicken

Serves 4 to 6

Serve with creamy pasta or mashed potatoes.

¼ cup unsalted butter, melted

¾ cup Panko breadcrumbs

¾ cup grated Parmesan cheese

3 tablespoons ranch seasoning (or one envelope of ranch salad dressing mix)

6 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (4 ounces each)

Heat oven to 350°. Grease a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

Place butter in a shallow bowl. Combine the breadcrumbs, cheese and salad dressing mix in another shallow bowl. Dip chicken in butter, then roll it in the cornflake mixture to coat.

Place chicken in a baking dish and bake, uncovered, until cooked through and golden brown, about 45 minutes.

