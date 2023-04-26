Related to this story

Most Popular

4. Garlic and Herb Pretzel Sticks

Move over, breadsticks. Pretzel sticks are where it’s at. These herby, garlicky pretzel sticks from The Chunky Chef are decadently buttery and…

1. Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Bites

If you can’t take a trip to the mall without hitting the pretzel stand, this recipe from Handle the Heat is for you. These homemade cinnamon s…

Watch Now: Related Video

Twitter changes have caused surge in propaganda, study suggests