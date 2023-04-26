QuikTrip, the convenience store chain founded in Tulsa, is releasing its first series of digital collectibles to commemorate the opening of its 1,000th store nationwide in Converse, Texas.

Said a QT news release: The limited-edition collectibles, also known as NFTs (non-fungible tokens), will be given away for free to loyal QT fans starting Wednesday, April 26 on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Once they launch, fans can claim their very own QT digital collectible through OpenSea, the leading NFT marketplace.

“These 1,000 digital collectibles provide a unique way to celebrate this milestone with our employees and customers, who helped make this moment possible,” Aisha Jefferson-Smith, QuikTrip’s corporate communications manager, said in the release. “Through the NFTs, we’ve found a way to recognize them while doing something special that we’ve never done before.”

Each digital collectible depicts a distinctive avatar with randomly-generated features and are paired with the iconic QT red shirt to create a unique collectible. Everything from the hairstyles to the facial expressions can vary wildly, according to the release, so QT fans may receive an NFT that almost looks out of this world.

“Creating extraordinary experiences for our customers is at the heart of what we do, from our friendly employees to our full-service kitchens,” Jefferson-Smith said. “These digital collectibles allow us to continue to offer our customers that little something extra that QT is known for.”

The digital collectibles are minted using the Ethereum blockchain and the use of crypto currency, but unlike most NFTs, they’re free and not intended for resale. However, because there will be a limited number, each will have its own value for fans that own them. Owners can use theirs as an avatar for social profiles, trade them with other fans or retain them as a digital keepsake.

For more information, visit www.quiktrip.com/digital-collectibles.