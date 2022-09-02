QT announces mobile app beverage promotion

QuikTrip announced the launch of a new mobile app promotion.

"Drink HQ" will showcase QT’s variety of beverage selections. Through Oct. 30, QT will give all paid mobile app orders a chance to win a digital gift for a free beverage to be redeemed on a future visit.

Throughout the promotional period, QT will offer digital freebies of a variety of beverages, including soft drinks, energy drinks, cold coffee drinks and teas. Some customers will also win specialty drinks from QT Kitchens, including frappes and cold brews.

Customers have seven days to redeem their winning digital gifts from the time they are received in the mobile app. There is no limit on the number of mobile app orders that can receive a digital gift.

To participate in the promotion, QT customers should complete purchases using the QT mobile app through Oct. 30. Customers will receive a digital gift that will appear in their offers inbox for each complete mobile order.