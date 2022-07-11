Porter Peach Festival celebrates one of Oklahoma's favorite crops this weekend

For more than 50 years, Oklahomans have gathered in Porter — “The Peach Capital of the World” — to celebrate annual peach crops during the Porter Peach Festival.

The three-day celebration, Thursday-Saturday, in downtown Porter will feature a variety of attractions, more than 100 vendor booths, food trucks and live music.

Festivities include midway-style attractions, a vendor-filled market area and kids’ games. A replica of the world’s largest peach cobbler (made at last year’s festival) will be made Friday.

Of course, it’s all about the peaches, so there will also be a baked goods and recipe contest featuring a variety of peach cobblers, desserts and preserves.

Bacon, Peach and Brie Sandwich with Fresh Peach Jam

Makes two sandwiches

6 slices bacon

1 peach, thinly sliced

Brie cheese, thinly sliced

Unsalted butter, at room temperature

4 slices whole wheat bread

Fresh peach jam (recipe below)

1. Cook bacon. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and set aside.

2. With a butter knife, spread butter on one side of each slice of bread.

3. Divide peaches, Brie and bacon evenly on two slices of bread. Spread jam on the other two slices of bread and place, jam side down, on top of sandwiches.

4. Cook sandwiches in a skillet over medium heat until golden brown and the cheese has melted slightly, about 3-4 minutes. Serve immediately.

Peach Jam

2 peaches

8 ounces honey

1 lemon

1. Pit, peel and chop peaches. Combine with honey in a small bowl and let sit about 10 minutes.

2. Cut lemon in half and juice into small bowl. Measure out 3 tablespoons and add to the fruit.

3. Add peach mixture to a small saucepan. Cook on medium low, stirring regularly, until the peaches soften, the liquid reduces and it becomes thick and spreadable, about 15 minutes. If you like, during cooking, you can use a potato masher to help break down the peach pieces.

4. The jam is done when you can pull a spoon or spatula through it and jam doesn’t immediately rush in to fill the space you’ve cleared.

5. Cool and place in a jar or resealable container. Keeps in refrigerator for up to two weeks.