People & Places: Food bank puts new twist on Take a Seat event

Bidding is open through Oct. 15, with opening bids starting at $2,000. To bid for the dinners, and for more information: okfoodbank.org.

As for taking precautions in light of concerns over COVID-19, Marlow said, “Chefs have been preparing for this pandemic for years. I think chefs wash their hands more often than doctors, and we go above and beyond when it comes to safety, cleanliness and sanitation. Really, the only different thing between today and six months ago is that we are wearing masks.”

Marlow’s culinary career includes tenures at Southern Hills Country and the Oaks Country Club, where he was working in 2008 when he took part in the 42nd class of Leadership Tulsa.

One of the requirements was that participants needed to join the board of a nonprofit organization. He chose the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma because “it seems like the logical thing for a chef to do.”

“I went in thinking this was your basic soup kitchen and was really blown away at what a huge and wide-ranging operation this was,” Marlow said. “They offered me a full-time position on the board, which was from 2009 to 2013. Then came the opportunity to become the executive chef.