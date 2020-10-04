People & Places: Food bank puts new twist on Take a Seat event

In 2018, the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma came up with a unique event to help raise awareness about hunger in our community.
The Take a Seat program had people hosting small events in their homes and using these gatherings to explain the severity of food insecurity and to solicit donations for the food bank’s programs that work to alleviate those concerns.
This year, the Take a Seat program will take a much different form. The food bank is auctioning off four dinners that will be prepared and served in the winners’ homes by the food bank’s executive chef, Jeff Marlow.
“We have four different themes, but we’re happy to work with people to prepare the sort of menu they want,” Marlow said. “The whole point is to create the best dining experience we can for the winners and their guests.”
The dinners will serve up to 12 guests, and Marlow said four themes have been selected as guides for the bidders: Southern Cajun-Infused Cooking, Chop House French Cuisine, Fall Fiesta and Nostalgic Holiday.
“To be honest,” Marlow said, laughing, “I selected things that I really enjoy cooking. I’m a big fan of comfort food — those kind of hearty meals that take a lot of time to prepare but really stick to your ribs.
“These will be six- to seven-course meals, and we will bring all the plates, cutlery, service people,” he said. “Basically, the hosts will just need to open the door and we’ll take it from there.”
Bidding is open through Oct. 15, with opening bids starting at $2,000. To bid for the dinners, and for more information: okfoodbank.org.
As for taking precautions in light of concerns over COVID-19, Marlow said, “Chefs have been preparing for this pandemic for years. I think chefs wash their hands more often than doctors, and we go above and beyond when it comes to safety, cleanliness and sanitation. Really, the only different thing between today and six months ago is that we are wearing masks.”
Marlow’s culinary career includes tenures at Southern Hills Country and the Oaks Country Club, where he was working in 2008 when he took part in the 42nd class of Leadership Tulsa.
One of the requirements was that participants needed to join the board of a nonprofit organization. He chose the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma because “it seems like the logical thing for a chef to do.”
“I went in thinking this was your basic soup kitchen and was really blown away at what a huge and wide-ranging operation this was,” Marlow said. “They offered me a full-time position on the board, which was from 2009 to 2013. Then came the opportunity to become the executive chef.
“It was a big leap of faith for me, and it involved a pretty good pay cut,” he said. “But this job has really given me a sense of fulfillment. For a chef, it’s the creativity that really keeps you going, and here, it’s like an episode of ‘Chopped’ every day because I don’t know what I’m going to be cooking until I come in and find out what product we have to work with.
“And Tulsa is such a giving city,” Marlow said. “I’ve always loved the way everyone comes together when some sort of adversity comes along, whether it’s a natural disaster or something like COVID-19.”
