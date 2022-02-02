Owners of closed Lassalle's share plans for future of their coveted Cajun and Creole food

"We hope to have Lassalle's products in a few of our friends' restaurants, coffee shops and markets sometime soon," Chris West said.

The Meat & Cheese Show and Mac's Barbecue are two of the local spots that currently stock OklaNola products, but they don't linger on shelves for long, so if you see a bottle or jar, be sure to grab one.

Adam Green, owner of Mac’s Barbecue in Skiatook, is a huge fan, as well as a friend.

“Chris went from surviving Katrina to moving here and opening his dream,” Green said. “Then having to close it during the pandemic — I just want to support my buddy.”

Green said he and West share a lot of the same customers, so selling Lassalle’s products at Mac’s was a natural fit.

“I had to fight for a case of hot sauce to sell here,” Green said. “And I already have customers asking if we’re going to sell his soups.”

The Wests have decided to refocus on the food — growing it and cooking it.