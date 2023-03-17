Michelle Dean, owner of Waters Edge Winery in Broken Arrow, 116 S. Main St., is among the 17.8% of female winemakers in the United States.

Dean spoke to Tulsa World about how she garnered success in a male-dominated industry, her experience as a female businessowner and her advice for young women with entrepreneurial dreams.

Tulsa World: What are some challenges you’ve overcome as a woman in a male-dominated industry?

Michelle Dean: When I think over my total career in the hospitality industry, I have overcome many challenges in a male-dominated industry. Just the hours of work that were needed to become a leader in the industry were a lot. To be a successful leader is to have people who respect you enough to follow you, as a woman that wasn’t always easy. I had to show my team I was always willing to do what was needed to get the job done regardless of what it was. I also had to learn how to not be so serious about everything and to show my team how to have fun while still getting the work done. The higher I went on the leadership ladder the more I saw less women in the same job. I learned how to stand my ground on issues and know my strengths so I could use them to my advantage.

TW: What advice do you have to young women who are interested in following a similar path in the wine industry, or who are interested in starting their own business?

MD: My advice would be to educate yourself as best you can on what you are wanting to start a business in. If it’s the wine industry, learn as much as you can about wine. Build a plan and be able to change direction if you are not happy with your results. Get a mentor who can help you when you’re not sure about what you should do. Asking for help is not a weakness. Do not cut corners and make sure your team is trained well so they don’t either. Build a culture not just a business. This is critical to growing a business.

TW: What are some lessons you’ve learned in your journey as a female business owner?

MD: Some of the lessons I have learned as a business owner is to build a culture, not just a business. Hire the right people and keep them engaged. Also, be sure to communicate what the plan and goals of the business are each year. We learned to hire slowly, do working interviews and get real feedback from our team after the working interview. We won’t hire if we get bad feedback from our team. Another lesson I learned is to be approachable and encourage humor while working. I can tend to be all over the place when we get busy, I focus on issues and solutions. For me, even though I address issues a lot, I need to stay approachable for my team. I am a very loyal person; people have worked for me throughout my career at various places. I learned that hiring someone who has worked for you in the past is not always the best for the future. I learned the hard way that some people just are not good for morale and even though they worked for you a long time you need to make the best decision for the business and help this person get a job better fit for them.

TW: What is something you wish you knew when you started working in your industry?

MD: Like every career, there is give and take. Working in the hospitality industry for over 30 years I knew the commitment that was needed to run a business. Most of my time wouldn’t be mine, I would need to spend most of my time serving those who work for me. If there is one thing I wish I knew better, it was juggling the priorities of wine making and running a restaurant. I found myself never good at delegating things in the beginning, so I was doing it all, which was not easy. I was still learning a lot about wine, so I needed to be committed to learning the process. I also needed to be sure the bistro was running properly as well. The staff was new, and everyone needed support. I was able to get it under control by taking the time to train properly, teach wine associates about wine from the vine to the bottle, and test them on their knowledge. I ensured all food items have a written recipe with correct portioning so cooks are trained well. I set expectations for the shift and followed up to be sure all things are getting done correctly. Lastly, I made sure to hire great leaders to help lead the shift.

TW: What accomplishments in your career as a winemaker are you most proud of?

MD: Making wine is such an amazing thing, there is so much of the process I love. When I look over the last four years since I have opened the winery, I would have to say one of greatest accomplishment we have had is the opening of the winery at our second location. We moved all our wine making to a large facility and turned our bistro into a satellite tasting room. This move has helped us to expand our wine making opportunities as well as increase the size of our bistro. This has helped us to increase our production, as well as introduce new wines and ciders. Another accomplishment is building a great wine club with lots of members. When people join the wine club, they visit us more, are very loyal and they open their palate to try all types of wine. I have watched new wine club members start with sweet wines and evolve their palate to drink all types of red wine. We are so thankful for our club members, and we always are looking for new ways to celebrate them. We soon will be opening a members lounge with a speakeasy feel which I know they will really enjoy.