On Nutrition: Will oral supplement for wrinkles help?

Dear Dr. Blonz: I am hoping to learn more about hyaluronic acid as a dietary supplement for wrinkles. I heard that it helps replenish water in the skin that is lost in the aging process. I know it is used medically — injected into joints to help those with arthritis — but until recently, I hadn’t heard anything about it being taken orally. It is expensive, so I would greatly appreciate any information you could give. — S.F., Tucson, Arizona

Dear S.F.: While not a medical doctor or aesthetician, I can provide some background on hyaluronic acid and those claims associated with its use as a dietary supplement.

We all age, and it’s a process I have come to accept and respect. This could be my personal spin, born of the inevitability of aging, but I have found that getting older provides ongoing opportunities to grow and gain wisdom from life’s experiences — and to share and learn from others.

However, those physical manifestations of aging are another issue. Perhaps it is a control issue, as this is one thing over which we ultimately have little. Some choose to mitigate the march of time through lifelong efforts that involve healthful eating and staying physically and mentally active. I embrace this application of the “use it or lose it” philosophy.